Mr Macaroni, Fisayo tie knot in ‘Singleness is Bliss’

By Ayo Onikoyi

The buzz surrounding ace comedian, Macaroni and actress-cum-producer, Fisayo Ajisola-Borokinni’s ‘wedding ceremony’ highlights the intriguing intersection of reality and fiction in the entertainment world.

With a star-studded cast, the movie “Singleness is Bliss” seems to have successfully sparked curiosity and anticipation, creating a unique blend of excitement both on and off the screen as many can’t wait to see how the story unfolds.

The ongoing movie production featured celebrities including, Jide Kosoko, Sola Sobowale, Afeez Adetoro (Saka), Bimbo Akintola, and Sanyeri, among others.

According to the renowned UK-based actress, Fisayo Ajisola-Borokinni, the blockbuster movie, which recently wrapped up the Nigeria version production, will commence the United Kingdom production version this weekend.

Kosoko, embodying the groom’s father, highlighted the film’s ability to harmonise tradition and trends, emphasising the movie’s must-watch status.

“Though my role is short, I found the work more interesting as it blended the value of tradition and trends. I was also impressed to see the experts behind the production and the sophisticated equipment used in the cast,” he said.

Sola Sobowale, radiating energy in her role, expressed joy in contributing to a work that champions cultural values and serves as an eye-opener to preserve tradition amidst life’s complexities.

The movie, shot in various locations in Nigeria and the United Kingdom stands as a testament to Ajisola-Borokinni’s commitment to promoting cultural values.

The actress-cum-producer, also known for her philanthropy through the Jewel Empowerment Foundation (JEF), thanked all involved in the project’s success, confident that “Singleness is Bliss” marks a significant achievement in her career, hinting at more remarkable productions in the pipeline.

“We have produced a film of high quality in terms of the technicalities, equipment, and cast and crew. The main focus is to engage my fans, foster my career, and continue my quota in the industry. I have bigger plans and I know God will help me achieve my dreams. I want people to watch out for the movie, Singleness is Bliss.”

“The story is all about happenings in the society. The movie is to address misogyny. It is an encompassing work full of suspense, marriage, societal issues. It is a movie everyone will relate to as a parent, lady, man, student and as child. It is a movie that everyone would love. I am convinced that this production has a lot of great lessons that would help anyone that comes across it,” she added.