Moyo Lawal, Peter Obi, Oladips top 2023 Google most-searched persons in Nigeria

By Efosa Taiwo

Leading search engine, Google has released the results of its 2023 Year in Search for Nigeria, with Moyo Lawal, Peter Obi and Oladipupo Oladimeji aka Oladips topping the most-searched people’s list for 2023.

Google’s Year in Search is an annual analysis that highlights the most popular lists along with the things that people search for to see, learn, and do online.

According to this year’s statistics, Nigerians showed more interest in local politics and lifestyle, with well-known figures like Obi. Moyo Lawal and Oladips leading the list of trending individuals in 2023.

Notably rising to the top of the 2023 top trending musicians category is Asake, who is closely followed by rapper Shallipopi and singer Khaid. Asake’s song “Lonely at the top” is also currently at the top of the trending song search list.

The searches for “Gangs of Lagos,” “Shanty Town,” and “Soso lyrics,” which ranked first in the categories for movies, video series, and songs, respectively, indicate that Nigerians were clearly engaged in entertainment this year.

Yoruba actor Murphy Alabi, actor and film producer Saint Obi, and singer Mohbad were the most searched for deaths this year. Mohbad was also the most searched for Nigerian news topic in 2023.

Some of the most popular queries in 2023 included “What is fuel subsidy?” and “Who will win the 2023 presidential election?” These queries demonstrated Nigerians’ concern for the political and economic situation of their nation and how Google Search was utilized to find out more about their interests.

