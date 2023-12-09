Move to recall anti-Fubara assembly lawmakers from Ogoni thickens

Four members of the Rivers State House of Assembly may be the first casualties in the ongoing political war between the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara and the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.

A group known as Ogoni Development Drive (ODD) said that it has begun the process to recall the four lawmakers over their alleged roles in the botched impeachment of Governor Fubara.

The affected lawmakers are Dumle Maol (PDP, Gokana constituency), Barile Nwakoh (PDP, Khana), Aforji Igwe (PDP, Eleme) and Bernard Ngba (PDP, Tai). Convener of the group, Comrade Solomon Lenu who made this known at a news conference in Port Harcourt said the move was necessary to “save our democracy”, adding that other regions of the country would take a cue from them.

“ODD had on Nov. 10 issued a seven-day ultimatum to the four Ogoni lawmakers, who partook in the plot that attempted to serve an impeachment notice to Gov. Fubara.

“The four lawmakers, now suspended, were asked to apologise to the Ogoni people whom they represent and to Gov. Fubara for denigrating his exalted office or risk being recalled.

“Instead of heeding this advice and embracing the olive branch extended to them, they rather embarked on an egocentric escapade,” he said.

Lenu further said the lawmakers rather than heed the advice by ODD engaged in various meetings that purportedly plotted to unseat the governor.

“Gov. Fubara was collectively voted for by the entire Rivers people, and as such, the action by the lawmakers has not gone well with all men and women of conscience.

“It is illogical for the erring assembly members to think it is right to impeach an innocent governor for no just cause but wrong to recall them for erring against their constituents.

“The suspended lawmakers called the bluff of ODD ultimatum, and so, we have decided to carry out this recall process in earnest, to put our democracy aright,” he said.

Lenu said the group had already reached an advanced level in sensitising and mobilising the lawmakers’ constituents to recall them. He said that ODD had also obtained the comprehensive voters’ register of all voters in the four local government areas and constituencies.

According to him, an electronic capture form has also been created to make the petition process easier for students at various tertiary school campuses and those on holiday to sign the petition.

“So far, the response from the aggrieved constituents has been very impressive, and we shall in a few weeks’ time complete the compilation of the required signatures.

“The signatures are required for INEC to call for a referendum, which shall be carried out in branches with strict security guidance, to abort any sinister counterplot against democracy.

“We know this process is not going to be easy, but we are ready to go all the way, to create a sense of responsibility in our elected leaders,” he said.

Lenu said instilling a sense of responsibility in politicians and elected leaders would further entrench democratic tenets in the country. The ODD convener called on the people of Ogoni to come forward and sign the petition, to end political “jamboree and illicit godfatherism” in the state.

It will be recalled that 26 lawmakers on Oct. 30 proceeded to impeach Fubara but were stopped by four pro-Fubara lawmakers led by Ehie Edison (PDP-Ahoada East II).

Martins Amaewhule (Obio Akpor constituency) and a close ally of a former governor, was later ousted as Speaker and Ehie sworn in as the new Speaker. He insists that he is still the Speaker of the House of Assembly, resulting in some form of confusion over the office of the Speaker.

Vanguard News