Move to produce iron rods from Ajaokuta for infrastructure underway — MINISTER

Shuaibu Audu, Minister of Steel Development.

By Gabriel Ewepu

THE Ministries of Steel Development, and Works, yesterday, disclosed of their plan to commence production of iron rods from Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited for infrastructural development across the country.

Minister of Steel Development, Shuaibu Audu, made the disclosure after a joint meeting with the Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi on a courtesy visit to him at the Ministry’s headquarters in Abuja, along with representatives of the United Bank for Africa, UBA, on plans to kick-start the Light Steel Mill Section of the Ajaokuta Complex on commercial terms.

According to Audu, his ministry was to partner the Federal Ministry of Works to revive the Light Steel Mill Section of the Ajaokuta Steel Plant for the production of iron rods to be used in constructing infrastructure across the country.

He added that following the approval of Mr. President, the ministry was set to commence a collegiate approach to reviving the Steel Plant by exploring all realistic means.

He explained that the Light Steel Mill Section of Ajaokuta, once revived, would produce iron rods for the construction of infrastructure in the country.

Audu commended the move by the Works Minister for the collaboration in the revival efforts of Ajaokuta Steel Plant and the steel sector in the country, and described his approach as extremely innovative, and added that the Ministry have a solution to revitalize Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited using a collegiate approach.

On his part, the Minister of Works, Senator Umahi, while commending his colleague, Audu, pledged his support for the resuscitation of the moribund plant, which he said has the capacity to create thousands of direct and indirect job opportunities for Nigerians.