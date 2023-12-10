Money pays bills not love – Actress, Olamide Odunlade

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nollywood actress, Olamide Odunlade, is a beautiful woman many men would desire, for her beauty and brawn. But for the Marketing graduate of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, love and trust are very important to her and could determine whether the relationship survives or not.

Free-styling with Potpourri in a chat, the light-skinned actress admits that love is a beautiful thing, but says she is not ignorant of the power of money to make things happen, adding that love without money cannot work for her.

“Money pays bills not love. Money solves problems, not love. Love is beautiful and important, and we all need it in our lives, but without money we are all dead, ” she states.

She adds that she would walk out of any relationship the moment she realizes trust no longer exists in it, either from her or the other side.

She says, “Trust is very important to me when dating someone. If my partner can’t trust me, I am ending the relationship because infidelity issues can cause damage to one’s health. And it works the other way round for me too. If I can’t trust you, I also walk away. I don’t want to start nursing high blood pressure at a tender age like mine. Love is one thing, trust is another. Without trust, love is meaningless.”

Olamide recounts the story of why she parted ways with her ex, reiterating that choosing acting as a profession has come at a price, often with heartbreaking consequences.

“My ex fiancé’s mum called me and asked me to choose between her son and my career ..and I chose my career …because I believe in myself and my craft. I chose acting because I have had a passion for it right from childhood and I have always played the lead role in any drama we did back then. I love acting a lot, it is my life,” she asserts

Olamide Odunlade says she is attracted to men who have suave dress sense, adding that cute men who dress neatly could have a number to her heart.

Olamide has featured in countless movies but has produced a handful like Mojere, Omo Mala, Kosedurowo and The First Tornado.