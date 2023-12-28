MOHBAD: Provide autopsy report, group urges Police

By Dickson Omobola

A pro-democracy group, Take-It-Back Movement, TIB, has urged the Lagos State Police Command to provide the autopsy report of the late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, otherwise known as Mohbad, saying the police’s continued silence over the issue was unfair to the public.

TIB said the lack of information on the matter was giving room for speculations.

The group also called on the police to take note of cyberbullying against Wunmi, Mohbad’s wife; and Liam, the deceased child, noting that any individual caught in the act should be dealt with legally.

Speaking to newsmen in Lagos, the Head of Gender Department of TIB, Omolola Pedro, said: “The Nigeria Police in a manner popular with it has continued to keep silent about its ongoing investigation into the death of a Nigerian musician Mohhad.

“In September, the Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, in a statement said that the Lagos State Police Command had been tasked with investigating the death of the 27-year-old musician who died under murky circumstances

“Despite announcing the completion of autopsy for the late singer, the Nigeria Police has kept mute and is no longer providing information on the case.

“Recall that the circumstances surrounding the death of the late singer sparked a public outcry and the eventual emergence of the #JusticeForMohbad campaign which metamorphosed into protests across the country.

“The continued delay in getting justice for the late Mohbad has exposed his wife, Wunmi, and only child. Liam to several attacks like cyberbullying, cyberstalking, organised malicious campaigns against their persons, and even physical harassment. The same fate the late Mohbad suffered while he was alive.

“The Take It Back Movement calls on the Nigeria Police to stop the needless delays, make public its findings from the investigation, and protect the rights of the deceased wife and child.

“We also call on the police to take note of threats of physical harm against the wife and child of the deceased, and bring perpetrators to justice, accordingly.”

On his part, Former Co-ordinator of TIB, Mr Ayoyinka Oni, said: “No update from the police, lawyers and this was not how the case started. Some facts have not been opened to the public. For instance, where is the toxicology report? It’s been three months. The information hidden from the public is giving room for needless insinuations. The law must be followed to the latter as it is a public case.”