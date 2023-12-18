Mohbad: Iyabo Ojo responds to Naira Marley, slams N1bn lawsuit

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has reacted to the N500 million lawsuit Nigerian singer Naira Marley brought against her, claiming defamation.

In a statement on her Instagram page, Iyabo Ojo expressed her displeasure with the way the legal action was brought to her notice.

Recall that lawyers of Naira Marley, had demanded a public apology and N500m in damages citing a September 2023 Instagram post by Ojo, where she allegedly accused Marley of engaging in “spiritual and physical dealings” with the late singer Mohbad and causing him “mental harm.”

Naira Marley claimed that the actress had published false and harmful content against him.

However, Iyabo Ojo, in response, filed a complaint against Naira Marley, claiming that he neglected to personally or by mail serve her with the case, raising worries about potential blackmail.

The actress demanded a sum of N1 billion from the singer for what she perceives as deliberately misleading the public.

Vanguard News