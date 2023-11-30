Model, Gift Manayi to represent Nigeria at Miss Heritage Int’l 2024

Gift Manayi, an exceptional 18-year-old undergraduate of Law, emerged as one of the title holders of the prestigious Face of Nigeria Beauty Pageant held recently in Lagos. As the reigning queen, Gift is now set to represent Nigeria at the upcoming Miss Heritage International 2024 in Bangkok, Thailand.

Manayi Gift’s beauty, intelligence, and captivating personality impressed the judges, leading to her victory at the Face of Nigeria Beauty Pageant. Her remarkable achievement has opened doors for her to serve as an ambassador of Nigerian beauty and culture on an international stage.

Miss Heritage International is a renowned beauty pageant that celebrates cultural heritage, diversity, and social impact. The competition brings together contestants from various countries, showcasing their talents, advocacies, and cultural pride.

As Manayi Gift prepares to represent Nigeria at the Miss Heritage International 2024, she is determined to promote the beauty and rich cultural heritage of Nigeria. With her passion for social impact, she aims to raise awareness and advocate for causes that are close to her heart.

“I am extremely honored and excited to have been chosen a winner of the Face of Nigeria Beauty Pageant. It is a privilege to represent Nigeria on the global stage at the Miss Heritage International 2024. Queen Linda Onuora was at same stage in 2022, and Queen Tracy Solomon raised the bar bringing the crown home this year, I am committed to replicating same achievement and showcasing the beauty, resilience, and diversity of Nigerian culture. This platform allows me to make a positive impact and contribute to important causes,” said Gift Manayi.

Manayi journey to success has been extraordinary, and she serves as an inspiration to young women across Nigeria. Her determination to excel in her studies while pursuing her passion for pageantry sets a shining example for others.

The director of FON pageant Mr Ozoya Salami expressed his confidence for Gift Manayi’s exceptional qualities and wished her the best as she prepares to represent the country on the international stage.