Mo Abudu, Amina, others headline WISCAR’s 13th confab

Executive Secretary of WISCAR, Afiniki Mangzha; Founder and Chairperson of WISCAR, Amina Oyagbola; Managing Director, Hill+Knowlton Nigeria, Tokunboh George-Taylor; and Marketing and Corporate Communications Coordinator of First Bank Nigeria, Olajumoke Moyo- Ladipo, during the press conference for the WISCAR 2023 Annual Leadership and Mentoring Conference.

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

A media mogul, Mo Abudu, has been billed to headline the 13th Annual Leadership and Mentoring Conference of the Women in Successful Career, WISCAR, alongside other guests including Amina Mohammed, UN Deputy Secretary General, Hadiza Bala Usman, Special Adviser to the President on Policy Coordination, Karl Toriola, CEO, MTN Nigeria, Beatrice Eyong and UN Women Country Representative for Nigeria and ECOWAS, Jumoke Oduwole.

Others are Special Adviser to the President on PEBEC, Abosede George-Ogun, Founder, of WILAN Global, Dr. Oreoluwa Finnih-Awokoya Special Assistant to Lagos State Governor on SDGs.; Dr. Otive Iguzor, Founding Executive Director, African Center for Leadership, Strategy and Development; Ada Osademy, Senior Gender Advisor, IFC, Jola Ayeye, Podcaster, ISWIS; Josphine Sarouk, MD, Bayobab Nigeria; Tinuade Awe, CEO, NGX RegCo, and others.In a press statement, Founder and Chairperson of WISCAR, Amina Oyagbola disclosed the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Founder and Chairman, FATE Foundation, Fola Adeola, adding that, 12 recipients have been selected for the prestigious Distinguished WISCAR Award.

The 2023 WISCAR conference themed, In Her Own Voice: Forging Ahead is scheduled to hold on Saturday, December 9, 2023, in Muson Centre, Lagos.

Adding that, the conference will feature renowned speakers, policymakers, and thought leaders whose discussions will serve to further the organization’s commitment to closing the gender gap and empowering the next generation of women for leadership in all spheres.

Speaking, Oyagbola, disclosed that WISCAR’s commitment to the mission of developing women to build a better nation has yielded measurable outcomes and impact over the past fifteen years, showcasing the continuity, consolidation, and strides achieved in pursuit of our goals.

Recognizing the importance of developing a generation of women for leadership, in a nation with over 100million women and girls, she emphasized the critical need for collaboration between genders to ensure the attainment of the SDG’s for growth of a robust and vibrant economy.

According to her, “The WISCAR Annual Conference serves as a pivotal platform for crucial conversations, networking and capacity building and generating valuable recommendations that will influence and help shape necessary legal and policy changes aimed at fostering gender equality, inclusive growth, and sustainable national development.”

“The theme is a compelling call to action. A call to women and good men to collaborate and partner to forge ahead to advance gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls for the good of the nation. Thereby fostering inclusive governance and promoting sustainable development.

“The theme highlights the enduring and progressive voices of women, representing a generation poised to lead and build a good society. It puts a spotlight on the data so we can reflect on the subtle and overt ways women have been and continue to be excluded and marginalized, urging for change and urgent action toward a more equal and equitable world.

“WISCAR aims to amplify women’s voices and inspire the right action for meaningful transformation and change”, she said.