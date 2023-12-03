Ministry of Interior: Tunji-Ojo’s 100 Days of Remarkable Transformation

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo

In a resounding testament to unwavering dedication and a visionary approach, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo has completed an extraordinary 100 days at the helm of Nigeria’s Ministry of Interior.

His tenure has been marked by a series of groundbreaking achievements that have reshaped the landscape of service delivery, reformed policies, and placed the welfare of Nigerian citizens at the forefront.

Swift Resolution of Passport Backlogs: Hon. Tunji-Ojo exhibited exceptional efficiency by swiftly resolving a backlog of 204,000 passport applications within a mere two weeks at the Nigerian Immigration Service.

This monumental accomplishment underscores his commitment to expeditious service delivery for Nigerian citizens.

Innovative E-Platforms for Visa Processing: Spearheading revolutionary reforms, Hon. Tunji-Ojo introduced user-friendly e-platforms for visa applications, allowing passport photo uploads via the immigration portal.

This initiative promises increased accessibility and convenience for Nigerians seeking visas.

Enhanced E-Passport Facilities Abroad: The unveiling of enhanced e-passport facilities in key Nigerian Embassies across Europe stands as a testament to his commitment to improving service capabilities for Nigerian citizens abroad, particularly in Spain, Greece, Austria, Switzerland, and Italy.

Advocacy for Equitable Salaries: His advocacy for fair compensation for paramilitary officers and the proposal for a pension board for various security services highlight his dedication to ensuring better welfare and equity within the sector.

Criminal Justice Reform and Rehabilitation: Collaborative efforts led to the release of 4,000 inmates from correctional centers, showcasing his commitment to rehabilitation and social justice through strategic partnerships and financial assistance.

Moreover, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo’s tenure has witnessed an unprecedented promotion of 32,361 personnel across the Nigeria Correctional Service, Nigeria Immigration Service, Federal Fire Service, and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

This move underscores the commitment of the #RenewedHope government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in prioritizing the welfare of officers, a feat unprecedented in the history of paramilitary service in Nigeria.

Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo’s 100 days as Minister of Interior serves as a testament to his innovative vision, unwavering commitment to service, and tireless pursuit of reform for the betterment of Nigerian citizens.

His leadership continues to pave the way for transformative change, setting new standards of excellence and dedication in public service.

*Salako is media consultant to the Minister of Interior