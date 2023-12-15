Minister Uzoka-Anite unveils growth plans at trade dialogue

By Victoria Ojeme

The Federal Government has pledged wide-ranging reforms and unveiled ambitious growth plans at the ongoing trade dialogue in a bid to unlock economic potential and foster diversification.

Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite, addressing the Nigeria Trade Dialogue, yesterday, painted a picture of a nation at a “crucial juncture” in its economic trajectory, pledging bold reforms and highlighting promising trade opportunities.

She said: “We find ourselves at a pivotal point, navigating an interconnected global economy. Trade is a catalyst for growth and development, and this dialogue is a platform to forge partnerships that propel Nigeria towards a prosperous trade regime.”

Acknowledging economic challenges, Uzoka-Anite emphasized the importance of President Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope Agenda,” which prioritises trade as a driver of the economy.

This agenda, she stated, aims to attract foreign investment, boost exports, and create jobs through a “stable, transparent, and clear regulatory framework.

“Harnessing Nigeria’s abundant natural and human resources is another key focus, with the government prioritising value-addition in non-oil exports to enhance competitiveness and increase foreign exchange earnings. The country’s young and tech-savvy population also represents a significant advantage.