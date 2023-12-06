Minister of Defence visits victims of Kaduna accidental bombing

Says Unfortunate incident’ll not deter the fight against terrorism

By: Kingsley Omonobi

The Minister of State for Defence, Dr. Muhammed Bello Matawalle along with the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Dr. Ibrahim Abubakar Kana has led a high-level delegation to visit and express Federal Governments’ condolences to the victims of the recent accidental bombing by the Nigerian Army in Agabi Local Government, Kaduna State.

The Minister while condemning the unfortunate incident said that despite what has happened, the fight against insurgency and terrorism must continue.

“We are not going to relent in our fight against terrorism because these criminals must be defeated.

“We are going to continue fighting the criminals till we succeed against banditry and other criminalities in this country,” he said.

He said that Mr. President has directed that he lead a high-level delegation to pay a condolence visit to the good people and government of Kaduna State over the sad event as well as the concerned families of the victims both those who died and the ones receiving treatment at the hospital.

Accordingly, the Minister visited the Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital in Kaduna where the injured victims were receiving treatment and the Government House to express Federal Governments’ condolence to the good people of the State.

The Minister had in his entourage top Military leaders, including the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Christopher G. Musa, and the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen TA Lagbaja and others.

Matawalle assured the State Government that Federal Government would do everything possible to support the families of the victims and that government is going to set up a powerful panel of inquiry to ascertain the cause of the incident in order to prevent future occurrence.

Responding, the Governor of Kaduna State, Mal Uba Sani, represented by the Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe offered heartfelt sympathies to the affected families and pledged unwavering support to the families of victims.

She said while they await the findings from the panel of inquiry, the support of Federal Government in taking care of the victims was needed saying that the State Government alone cannot meet their needs.

The State Government on its part has been able to maintain calm in the state in the face of the terrible incidence.

“We have had engagement with Clerics of the state to seek their support in talking with the affected communities for their understanding in order to douse the heated tension caused by this sad event,” she said.