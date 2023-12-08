Minister Edu commended for dedication to humanitarian causes

By Fortune Eromosele

The Free Light of Nigerian Youth Foundation, FLONY, has said that the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Betta Edu dedication to humanitarian causes sets a standard for public service.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja, the Vice President, FLONY, Amb. Olasunkanmi Kolawole, thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing Edu, describing her appointment as a “beacon of hope for the future of humanitarian institutions”.

Kolawole further stated that: “Flony Foundation is pleased to express its sincere appreciation for the exceptional leadership and unwavering commitment demonstrated by the Minister for Humanitarian Affairs, Ministers Betta Edu.

“In her few days in office as the head of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development, Betta Edu has exhibited an incomparable dedication to addressing critical humanitarian issues and championing initiatives that have positively impacted the lives of millions of citizens.

“Flony Foundation extends its profound gratitude to President Bola Ahmad Tinubu GCFR for recognizing and appointing a candidate, Edu. Her illustrious qualifications, coupled with her impressive trajectory and passion for a just society, make her appointment a beacon of hope for the future of our humanitarian institutions.

“Meanwhile, Flony Foundation looks forward to collaboration with the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs under the leadership of Minister Beta Edu. The collective impact of her initiatives has been felt across the nation, fostering resilience, hope, and positive change.

“As we express our appreciation for the Honorable Minister’s exemplary service. We look forward to continued collaboration and engagement to address the complex challenges facing our society. Her dedication to humanitarian causes sets a standard for public service, and we extend our gratitude for her unwavering commitment to making a meaningful difference in the lives of the Nigerian people”.