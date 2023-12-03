Millionaire emerges, big wins in 2nd Titus Sardines promo

By Chioma Obinna

Barely three weeks after Titus Sardines unveiled its first edition of the Titus Win Big Promotion, a monthly reward initiative one week after Ekulo Group of companies unveiled the first edition of the Titus Sardines Win Big Promo, a monthly reward initiative and one of Nigeria’s biggest and most credible consumer promotion platforms, winners of various exciting prizes have emerged from across the country.

Also, Mr. Anthony Ugochukwu from Enugu won the grand prize of all expenses paid trip to Morocco.

Melchizedek, a secretary in a Law firm in Abuja won N1 million, and 37 other customers received various cash prizes. Excited to emerge as one of the millionaires in the promo, Melchizedek who was skeptical when he was called from the venue of the raffle draw expressed his appreciation to Titus for rewarding customers.

The eight-part draw categories have 20 winners of N5,000 cash, 10 winners for a carton of Titus sardines each, five winners for the N30,000 fuel voucher category and one person for a door fridge. Others are one winner for a generator set, one winner for the air conditioner, one person for N1 million and a grand winner of an expenses-paid trip to Morrocco.

Some of the lucky winners include; Abuja based Tunji Folarin and Ogochukwu from Enugu state who won a carton of sardines each, Abiodun from Ikorodu won a generator set, Ebuka Hyacinth won a cash prize of N5000.

One Abuja-based Mr Joseph who won various gifts in the first draw also won more N5, 000 cash prizes in the latest raffle draw.

Speaking, elated General Manager of Ekulo Group of Companies, Joseph Okonkwo, who stated that draw categories were now eight, said the draw aimed to reward Nigerians who have been patronising Titus sardines over the years.

Describing Titus Sardine as a healthy product enriched with Omega 3 vitamins, with the purest of oil, he said the brand has enjoyed Nigerians’ patronage. He thought it wise to give back to the people.

He said the grand winner will go on an all-expense paid trip to Morocco.

Okonkwo urged more Nigerians to participate in the promo as the process is fair and genuine.

“So, keep eating Titus sardines, keep winning,” he urged Nigerians. Like the first draw, calls were put to winners during the draws.