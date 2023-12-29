Military eliminates 6880 terrorists, criminals, apprehends 6970 in 2023 – DHQ

**Arrested 6,970 Terrorists, Bandits, Kidnappers and Oil Theft Criminals.

By: Kingsley Omonobi

The Defence headquarters on Friday disclosed that between January to December this year, a total of 6,886 terrorists were neutralized by troops fighting against insecurity and other criminal elements in the country in the year 2023.

“Troops arrested 6,970 suspects, rescued 4,488 kidnapped hostages as well as recovered 3,320 assorted weapons and 39,075 assorted ammunition.

“Additionally, troops recovered 100,316,600 litres of crude oil, 60,339,426 litres of AGO, 3,465,450 litres of DPK and 3,544,990 litres of PMS.

Director of Defence Media Operations, Major Gen Edward Buba who made this known in Abuja, said ” The security situation in year 2023 has remained fluid, complex and dynamic with the threat morphing in form and scale.

“This unpredictable nature of the threat and the attendant demands for stability have continued to pose significant challenges for security forces.

“Consequently, various forces have continued to evolve Tactics, Techniques and Procedures (TTP) to professionally respond to these threats.

Continuing he said, “The major security threats within the year 2023 were terrorism, armed banditry, kidnapping, oil theft, secessionist agitations and farmers-herders clashes.

“The threat dynamics were however defined along geo-political zones with some permeating across the regional lines.

“The predominant threat in the North Central (NC) and North West (NW) regions is armed banditry/terrorism while the Boko Haram Terrorists/Islamic State West African Province lingering insurgency remained the main threat in the North East (NE) region.

“The major threat in the South-East (SE) and South-West (SW) was the secessionist agitations of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and the Yoruba Nation respectively.

“The South-South (SS) region continued to experience oil theft, cultism and youth restiveness. However, acts of criminalities such as kidnapping, armed robbery, communal clashes and cattle rustling were common across the 6 geopolitical zones.

“It is pertinent to point out that most security threats in the country were fueled by the proliferation of small arms exacerbated by the influx of illegal arms and ammunition through our porous borders and the preponderance of local arms fabrication factories in the country.

“Thus, the armed forces’ kinetic and non-kinetic efforts were geared towards tackling these threats in all the geo-political zones.

“The armed forces have been developing the desired enablers to overcome the country’s numerous threats.

“Notably, the application of kinetic and non-kinetic efforts in collaboration with other Services and security agencies has continued to shape the operating environment, in which we are in a dominant position.

Giving details of the operations, he said, “Troops of Operation Hadin Kai in the North East, during the year neutralized 1,759 terrorists, recovered 681 assorted weapons and 495,336 assorted ammunition. Troops also rescued 826 hostages among others.

“The security situation in the North East Zone remains relatively stable with the predominant security challenge being Boko Haram Terrorists/Islamic State West African Province terrorism.

“Despite the terrorists being substantially degraded by the military in conjunction with sister Services and security agencies, the terrorists have continued to conduct isolated attacks on civilian and military targets and also resorted to planting Improvised Explosive Devices to impede troop movement.

“Nevertheless, the military will not rest on its oars but will continue to review Tactics, Techniques and Procedures to counter the terrorists.

“In the first half of 2023, troops consolidated on successes gained in 2022, by dominating the Joint Operations Area. During the period, Operation Desert Sanity and Operation Lake Sanity II, as well as Operation Mountain Sanity were conducted to further degrade the terrorists in their enclaves in Sambisa Forest, TimbuktuTriangle, Mandara Mountains and the Lake Chad Tumbus.

“These operations resulted in the neutralization of terrorist, the destruction of their camps as well as the capture of several vehicles, arms and ammunitions. Additionally, many hostages were rescued, while the freedom of action of the terrorists was curtailed. The terrorists fighting capability was degraded compelling them to surrender in droves.

“In the second half of the year, troops’ doggedness reduced terrorist activities to ambushes against troops and the increased employment of Improvised Explosive Devices. Thus, troops embarked on dismounted operations and farm protection patrols to clear proximate terrorists’ enclaves.

“Though the terrorist embarked on disruptive attacks. Troops decimated their fighting force to revive commercial activities, as well as the return of local authorities and Internally Displaced Persons to some localities. This has translated to an increase in farming activities in several Local Government Areas.

“Their fighting capacity of the terrorist is at low levels owing to ongoing military pressure by troops. Cumulatively, a total of 105,510 fighters and their family members surrendered to troops while 9 Chibok girls were rescued in different locations across the Theatre.

“Troops witnessed an evolving adoption of Improvised Explosive Device tactics by the terrorists. To this end, a total of 151 Improvised Explosive Device occurrences were recorded in the North East within the year. Among these incidences, 30 were on their own troops and 43 on civilians.

“Troops detonated 78 Improvised Explosive Devices. Accordingly, there has been a remarkable improvement in the troop’s ability to defeat and destroy Improvised Explosive Devices planted by the terrorists which has reduced the fatalities on own troops”.

In the North West, troops of Operation Hadarin Daji during the year neutralized 1,522 and recovered 426 assorted weapons and 6,900 assorted ammunition.

“Troops also rescued 1,101 hostages among others. While troops of Operation WHIRL STROKE neutralized 977, and recovered 198 assorted weapons and 1,666 assorted ammunition. Troops also rescued 571 hostages among others.

the North-West Zone of the country witnessed threats from armed banditry, terrorists, kidnapping, and illegal levies due to large ungoverned spaces, forest reserves, and hills. Troops observed that the terrorists took advantage of the porosity of the northern border and the remoteness of the northwest flashpoints that allowed them to operate.

“Accordingly, the operational effectiveness of the North-West Theatre was reviewed and strengthened in the first half of 2023, with the deployment of additional formations, units, and Forward Operating Bases to boost manpower and seal gaps between deployments.

“Also, additional force multipliers and enablers such as Mine Resistance Ambush Protected vehicles, and other high-calibre weapons were injected to boost troops fighting power.

“Troops recorded successes based on the operational review. The terrorists then leveraged their fluidity and knowledge of the terrain to operate. The situation caused the terrorists to switch tactics, thereby resorting to the mass abduction of villagers and students to generate funds to continue their acts of terror.

“It will be recalled that on 22 Sep 23, bandits abducted 24 students of Federal University, Gusau in Zamfara State out of which 14 were rescued by troops. Troops then coordinated with school authorities across the zone to forge ways to ensure the safety of their students. Ever since, troops have been working assiduously to ensure the safety of schools.

“Furthermore, troops observed that the attacks and abductions of some persons in some isolated communities and towns by terrorists in the North-West zone could trigger an influx of Internally Displaced Persons to perceived safe areas with attendant humanitarian challenges.

“Troops also observed that the efforts by the terrorists to disrupt farming activities as well as imposition of levies on some villages before the farmers can access their farms, could result in food insecurity which would negatively impact socio-economic activities in the areas.

“Accordingly, troops emplaced contingencies towards supporting humanitarian relief operations and curb any insecurity as a result of the situation.

In the North Central, during the year, troops of Operation Safe Haven neutralized 2,094 and recovered 664 assorted weapons and 7,357 assorted ammunition. Troops also rescued 630 hostages among others.

Troops of Operation Whirl Punch neutralized 874 and recovered 300 assorted weapons and 1,731 assorted ammunition. Troops also rescued 533 hostages among others

“The North Central Zone faced several security threats with the most prominent being armed banditry/terrorism characterized by cattle rustling and kidnapping.

“There were noticeable footprints of terrorist activities in the zone particularly in Kogi and Niger States while farmers-herders clashes were prevalent in Plateau, Benue, Kogi, Nasarawa and Kwara States.

“Troops observed that numerous arms merchants operated, particularly from Benue, Plateau and Nasarawa States, supplying arms and ammunition to armed groups in their enclaves across the North-Central zone. These actions impacted the threat dynamics and disrupted the troop’s efforts to make the security situation appreciable.

“Nevertheless, troops of Operation Safe Haven and Operation Whirl Stroke continued to dominate the zone with the right posture to defeat the threats.

“In the first half of 2023, significant armed banditry and terrorist activities occurred in some Local Government Areas of Niger State, particularly in isolated communities and highways. The presence of potential hideouts and the constant relocation of armed bandits within the zone contributed to increased armed criminal activities.

“Equally, ethnic-based crises occasioned by persistent violent attacks and kidnappings were recorded in Plateau State. The ethno-religious volatility in the state defined the threat perception which is branded with cyclic violence between the locals and those of Hausa/Fulani extraction. The situation is prevalent in Barkin Ladi, Bokkos, Bassa, Riyom and Mangu LGAs.

“A significant feat was achieved through robust operational activities to stem the tide of the terrorists operating at the borders between Taraba, Plateau and adjoining areas in Bauchi State and parts of Southern Kaduna.

“Troops, non-kinetic efforts facilitated several peace initiatives between farmers and herders as well as indigenes and settlers. The relentless efforts of troops in conjunction with other agencies checkmated illegal arms proliferation as many factories were dismantled and fabricators arrested.

“Until the recent killings in the Plateau during Christmas, the highlighted measures visibly contributed to the relative peace in Plateau State, as well as the adjoining areas in Bauchi, Taraba and Kaduna States. Similarly, the activities of Operation Whirl Stroke significantly checkmated armed banditry, kidnapping and other crimes in Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba States.

“The second half of the year witnessed the conduct of kinetic and non-kinetic operations which significantly curtailed attacks between farmers and herders in Plateau State.

“Sadly, events turned gloomy with the attack on Bokkos LGA and some part of Barkin Ladi LGA on 23 December 2023. It should be noted that, Bokkos and Barkin Ladi LGAs of Plateau State span about 2,315 Square Kilometres with over 350 villages, mostly dispersed.

“The distance between some of these villages and troops’ locations is over 90 kilometres and sometimes difficult to access because of the rugged terrain which is mostly inaccessible to vehicles. Thus, affecting the reaction time to incidents, except when there is credible intelligence before the attack.

“On the night of 23 December 2023, over 100 Marauding armed militants herders suspected to be mercenaries carried out a series of unprovoked attacks from multiple fronts on Kambarpeli village in Bokkos LGA of Plateau State while the locals were asleep. The militants unleashed mayhem on the villagers before the arrival of troops to the location.

“Similarly, on 24 December 2023, at about 1900 hrs, troops received a total of 36 distress calls from diverse locations simultaneously. The distress calls reported a series of coordinated attacks by armed militant herders on isolated villages in Bokkos and part of Barkin Ladi LGAs of Plateau State.

“Troops responded to the calls and were able to intervene in 19 villages forcing the militants to withdraw. Unfortunately, the havoc had been committed before troops arrived in the other villages.

“In the Niger Delta, troops of Operation Delta Safe during the year, neutralized 874 suspects for oil theft, recovered 300 assorted weapons and 1,731 assorted ammunition. Troops also rescued 533 hostages among others.

“The security situation in the South-South Zone has remained fluid and characterized by cultism, kidnapping, youth restiveness and robbery. The militancy in the South-South zone has mutated into pipeline vandalism and oil theft.

“Notably, oil theft in the region continues to afford criminals the resources to fund their operations whilst constituting huge economic losses to the nation. Relatedly, pipeline vandalism has continued to pose environmental hazards which are affecting the socioeconomic settings of the area.

“Similarly, there are attempts by Indigenous People of Biafra/Eastern Security Network to extend its reach into the region with the hope of extending dominance and relevance.

“Consequently, the re-invigorated Joint Task Force (South-South) has stepped up offensives to clamp down on illegal oil bunkering and its associated criminal activities.

“The second half of 2023 witnessed a noticeable decrease in illegal bunkering activities, which was attested to and commended by the NNPC senior management team.

“Furthermore, the operationalization of Forward Operating Bases SOBE and Biase in Edo and Cross Rivers States helped to check criminal activities in the area.

In the South East, troops of Operation Udoka during the year, neutralized 464 militants and criminal elements and recovered 684 assorted weapons and 5,825 assorted ammunition. Troops also rescued 518 hostages among others.

The predominant security threats in the South East Zone remain the nefarious activities of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra Eastern Security Network, which has increased its employment of Improvised Explosive Devices, known as “OGBUNIGWE”.

“The secessionists carry out attacks on civilians and security personnel as well as impose illegal sit-at-home orders.

“Furthermore, they preyed on lightly manned checkpoints and outposts to kill security personnel and cart away weapons for their terror activities. Troops unlocked the strategy of the group which led to the injection of additional manpower, military platforms and combat equipment in the area.

“Accordingly, troops operations largely curtail the activities of the extremist group through a series of intelligence-based operations to dislocate their influential organizers and fighters. This stance has forced the extremists to relocate to the hinterlands to evade the troops’ onslaught.

“In the second half of the year, the activities of the group took on another dimension with the employment of surveillance cameras along the routes to their camps and increased employment of Improvised Explosive Devices.

“The violent extremist then embarked on propaganda antics to sway gullible citizens for relevance. Notwithstanding, troops are on their trail and gaining the cooperation of stakeholders.

“The South West Geo-political Zone during the year remained largely calm. The zone witnessed cases of armed robbery, illegal arms trafficking, kidnappings and farmers-herders clashes.

“It also witnessed violent protests orchestrated by the Central Bank of Nigeria Naira Redesign Policy and fuel scarcity. Illegal oil bunkering was also a challenge, particularly in Ikorodu, Atlas Cove, Badagry and Ogere.

“Additionally, troops deployed to address reports of the migration of terrorists from the North East and North West into the South West Zone, particularly to Osun State. Accordingly, troops sustained operations in the Old Oyo National Park and KainjiLake National Park to curb the influx of terrorists from Kogi and Niger States.

“Cybercrimes and drug peddling contributed to the threat picture in the SW Zone. However, the armed forces through joint efforts with other agencies, and local authorities and increased public cooperation in sharing vital information, significantly doused these criminal activities in the zone.

“Meanwhile, the conduct of Operations Awarse and Mesa significantly stabilized the SW region.