Mental, emotional wellness take centre stage at Every Emotion is Valid convention

By Josephine Agbonkhese

The maiden edition of ‘Every Emotion is Valid’ convention held recently, attracting black women from all walks of life to the United Kingdom.

Organised by the African Wonder Women Organisation CIC, AWWORg CIC, the event themed ‘Break the Stigma: Spotlighting and Tackling Stigma in the Black and African Community’, according to Princess Fasanya-Omoyeni, its Converner, aimed at addressing mental and emotional wellness issues plaguing the Black and African community.

In her address, Keynote Speaker at the event, Chief Nike Davies-Okundaye, and Grand Patron, AWWORG CIC, who spoke on ‘Promoting Creativity as a Mental Wellness Tool for Combating Stigma’, highlighted the effectiveness of employing creative art forms in tackling issues surrounding mental and emotional wellbeing affecting the Afro-community.

Second Keynote Speaker at the event, British-Nigerian lawyer and women’s rights activist, Dr. Shola Mos-Shogbamimu, who spoke on ‘Spotlighting Stigma Experiences as They Relate to Racial Identity, Gender and Socioeconomic Status’, described

stigma as those societal perceptions attached negatively to persons because of how society perceives their actions and words to be.”

On his part, Guest Speaker at the event, author and transformational life coach, Dilys Sillah, who spoke on creating safe spaces for stigma conversations and managing difficult dialogues, demystified some of the general misconceptions of safe spaces for effectual conversation and solace.

“Safe spaces are not necessarily physical structures. A ‘safe space’ is not a building; it is not a place, neither is it a destination. A ‘safe space’ is a ‘person’, it is a ‘people’,” she affirmed.

Renowned UK Psychiatrist and NHS Consultant Psychiatrist, Dr. T. Ayodele Ajayi, while speaking on ‘Cultural Mindset Shift as a Tool of Tackling Societal Stigmas’, called for a radical change in perspective, saying stigma festers on ignorance.

Earlier in her address, Convener of AWWORG CIC, Princess Folaji Fasanya-Omoyeni, noted that it was crucial to put an end to inhuman practices against widows.

Lamenting the emotional abuse widows were typically put through and declaring them totally unacceptable, she said: “This is a much-needed activism campaign against gender-based violence that we are taking global.

“Hair mutilation is an abusive widowhood practice that inflicts mental and emotional injury and abuse on women and it feels so powerful to demonstrate my choice to cut my hair in solidarity with these widows whom the United Nations refers to as the ‘forgotten community’.

“We stand in solidarity with all our African widows, of which I am one.”

The event witnessed the launch of African Fashion Runway, a fashion show that serves as a promoter of sustainable African fashion inspiration, with notable brands including Adebayo Jones, Marcel of London, Style London and FFolaji London showcasing unique pieces.

It also witnessed the launch of Hairwegrow, a campaign by AWWORg CIC, aimed at raising awareness and putting an end to challenges faced by African widows.

The convention sponsored by the National Lottery, Abam Foods, Enish Restaurant, Symbiat Afolabi Foundation, Folaji London and others, witnessed the conferment of an award of recognition on Chief Okundaye for her contribution to the emancipation of women and support of AWWORG CIC.