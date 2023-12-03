Medical outreach: Divas Club screens market men, women in Lagos

By Dickson Omobola

A Non-governmental Organisation, NGO, Glam Golden Divas Club has urged Nigerians to pay attention to their health, saying good health is wealth.



The club’s president, Mrs Zino Akinrefon, who spoke in Lagos during the commencement of its 2023 medical outreach and a visit to the orphanage, called for attention to be paid to people at the grassroots level especially the less privileged in the society.

She said the screening and treatment of over 100 market men and women for blood pressure and diabetes in Idimu market, Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State, was done to assist the less-privileged who could not afford to pay for the tests.

Akinrefon said: “The screening and treatment exercises which majorly targeted the market women and men were carried out on Friday December 1, 2023, while visitation and donation to the orphanage was done on Saturday, December 2, 2023.”

According to her, while Glam Golden Divas Club is neither a religious nor political association, it has, however, created some activities for which it will be committing resources, time and other valuables.

Also speaking, the spokesperson of the club, Bukola Ibrahim, said: “We will be impacting positively and majorly on the less privileged and children in need and our plan and time focus for our charity programmes will surely be done regularly for the benefits of the people.”

In addition, she said that the association is made up of professionals, who have compassion for women and children in need, noting that the blood pressure and diabetes screening exercises carried out by the club and the visitation to the orphanage are their first major activities.