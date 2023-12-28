Media personality, Moyosoreoluwa unveils book on self discovery

Media Personality and Communications Executive, Eleso Moyosoreoluwa has launched her first book “Behind the Veil: The Journey of Becoming”.

The book launched on 16th December 2023 at the Charis Center Ikeja, delves into the intricacies of personal transformation, offering readers a profound narrative that explores the path towards self-discovery and growth.

“Behind the Veil” invites readers on an introspective journey, delving into Moyosoreoluwa’s own experiences and lessons learned. Through poignant storytelling and insightful reflections, the book navigates the reader through the challenges, triumphs, and revelations encountered while navigating the complexities of personal evolution.

Moyosoreoluwa, known for her works in the media industry and a renowned voice for personal growth and empowerment with this book, aims to inspire individuals seeking clarity, resilience, and a deeper understanding of their own journey towards self-realization.

Speaking at the book launch which held alongside the 2023 iSpeak Conference, Moyosoreoluwa said, “I am thrilled to share this journey with readers. ‘Behind the Veil’ is a culmination of experiences and reflections aimed at empowering others to embark on their path of self-discovery. It’s an honor to offer insights that will resonate and inspire positive change in people’s lives.”

The book unveiling was hosted by Nigerian Comedian Asiri and had in attendance the Chief Press Secretary Lagos, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, Oscar Oyinsan a multiple award-winning Media Professional the founder of The MC Company, Talent Manager and Entertainment Consultant Tennie Oyewole, Oghoghozino Otefia CEO Aggital Works, Oluwatobi Adesanya of Heart2Heart Publishing, Victor Onyekere the Strategist, Dancer and Influencer Softmadeit, Content Creator Uduak Ekpo, TV Host Ebunoluwa Dosumu and Multifaceted Media Specialist Ifeoluwa Johnson among others.