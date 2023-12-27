Mbah mourns Akeredolu, says he kept the faith, fought the good fight

Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, has joined other eminent Nigerians in mourning the death of the Governor of Ondo State, Chief Rotimi Akeredolu, saying he fought the good fight and served his people and nation wholeheartedly.

Mbah recalled that as an intellectual leader and legal luminary, Akeredolu came prepared for leadership and delivered on his mandate, adding that his death was a grave loss to not only the people of Ondo, but the entire nation and humanity.

Reacting to the sad development, Mbah, in a statement he personally issued on Wednesday, said: “I received with deep sadness the news of the passing on of His Excellency, Chief Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN. It is a grievous loss, not only to his immediate family and the good people of Ondo State, but also to the nation as a whole.

“Chief Akeredolu was a courageous leader, who shone like a million stars in the legal profession, loved and defended his people, giving his utmost best towards the development of Ondo State. He served Ondo State and Nigeria passionately and wholeheartedly.

“Indeed, he finished well, he kept faith and he fought the good fight, even till the end.”

While praying for the eternal repose of the soul of the deceased, Governor Mbah also prayed God to comfort the late governor’s loved ones and the people of Ondo State.

“My heart goes out to Her Excellency, Mrs. Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, his immediate family, and the government and good people of Ondo State. May God comfort and grant them the inner strength to bear the loss and grant the deceased eternal repose,” he concluded.