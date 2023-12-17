Maverick GTS 40K unveils his EP “Hustler Ambition”

…Set to Drop on the 20th of December.

Nwaobori Happy, the prodigiously talented Nigerian hip-hop artist, recognized as GTS 40K, is gearing up to make a seismic impact with the release of his highly anticipated EP titled “Hustler Ambition” on the 20th of December.

Born on July 5th, 2000, in the pulsating city of Asaba, GTS 40K has been a driving force in the music scene since his debut in late 2018.

GTS 40K first mesmerized audiences with his breakout single, “Hustle,” a track that not only showcased his unique vocal prowess but also established him as an artist with an unyielding passion for music. The song rapidly gained acclaim, propelling GTS 40K to local fame and setting the stage for his journey into the international music arena.

Fueled by an unwavering determination and an insatiable hunger for success, GTS 40K is ready to take his artistry to new heights with “Hustle Ambition.” This EP serves as a testament to his growth as a musician, featuring a dynamic blend of beats, profound lyrics, and GTS 40K’s signature style that has captivated audiences far and wide.

As the release date approaches, fans and music aficionados are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to immerse themselves in the rhythmic and lyrical prowess that GTS 40K consistently delivers. “Hustler Ambition” promises to be a musical journey that resonates with listeners on a personal level, reflecting the artist’s relentless pursuit of success and ambition.

Join GTS 40K on the 20th of December as he unveils “Hustler Ambition” to the world, solidifying his position as a trailblazer in Nigerian hip-hop and a global force to be reckoned with.