Matawalle resolves delayed payment of soldiers December salary

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Minister of State for Defence, Dr. Bello Muhammed Matawalle has resolved the payment of December salary to ‘our gallant soldiers who are out there protecting Nigerians’.

A statement by the ministry of Defence said, “The Minister’s intervention came at the heat of non payment of December salary to our Nigerian Soldiers at this festive season.

Recognizing the critical nature of this matter, Dr Matawalle engaged in collaborative efforts with the Accountant General of the Federation and the AGF partnered effectively withthe Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to expedite the resolution of the salary payment delay.

“Contrary to some reports we can confirm that payments have commenced”.

Dr. Bello who personally made all necessary contacts with the authorities in charge of payment of salary said that the Military officers can now celebrate with their loved ones as their salaries have started dropping to their accounts.

While thanking the concerned authorities for the prompt payment of December salary after his intervention, he commended the Military for their dedication and commitment to their duties despite the initial challenge in the payment of their December salary.

He said, “I hope the payment will boost your morale to carry on your constitutional duty of protecting the nation.”

“As the Minister of State for Defence, I am aware of the sacrifices made daily by our brave men and women of the Armed Forces in ensuring the safety and security of our nation.

“Your dedication, resilience and commitment to duty serve as a beacon of hope and inspiration to us all,” he said.

He charged all Nigerians irrespective of their religion to pray for the Military officers who are out there protecting us and the territorial integrity of our nation.

The Minister further said that he would continually use his good office to promote the well being of the Nigerian Military.

“Happy Christmas celebration and a prosperous new year to our gallant soldiers,” he wished them.