Matawalle charges newly promoted military officers to end insecurity

Minister of State for Defence, Dr Bello Matawalle

The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, has charged newly promoted military officers of the Nigerian Armed Forces to end insecurity in the country.

Matawalle gave the charge in his congratulatory message to the promoted officers.

This is contained in a statement by Mr Henshaw Ogubike, Director, Press and Public Relations, Ministry of Defence, on Monday in Abuja.

According to the minister, the Nigerian people look up to you, our newly promoted generals, to bring an end to the insecurity that has plagued certain regions.

“Your leadership, strategic vision, and dedication will be pivotal in restoring peace, unity, and prosperity to our nation,” he said.

He emphasised the critical role the newly promoted officers were expected to play in addressing the prevailing challenges of insecurity.

“As you ascend to higher ranks, the nation places even greater trust in your capabilities. I charge each of you to redouble your efforts and collaborate across services to decisively tackle the security challenges facing our country.

“Your achievements reflect the values of discipline, bravery, and professionalism that define the Nigeria Armed Forces,” he also said.

He noted that their promotions were a testament to their unwavering dedication and meritorious service to the nation.

While recognising their dedication, sacrifice, and commitment to national security, Matawalle commended the exemplary service they had rendered to the nation.

He expressed confidence in their capabilities to lead with integrity, courage, and excellence.

He further reaffirmed President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to equipping the Armed Forces with the necessary resources and support. (NAN)