Mass defection hits PDP in Alimosho, as over 600 join for APC

By Adeola Badru

A stalwart of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former contender for the House of Representatives, Babatunde Agunbiade, officially defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Alimosho Local Government Area, Lagos.

This political shift has ignited discussions within the political landscape of Alimosho, Lagos, raising questions in political quarters.

A rally to mark his defection with over 600 of his supporters in Ipaja, witnessed the presence of party faithful, and leaders in Alimosho local government area of Lagos state.

In his address at the rally, Agunbiade cited the country’s best interests and his supporters’ yearnings as the primary motivation for his decision to switch allegiance.

He expressed dissatisfaction with the PDP’s leadership and lack of direction, emphasizing his belief in the APC’s commitment to national unity.

Acknowledging his admiration for the leadership style of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Agunbiade expressed his approval of the APC’s efforts towards unifying Nigeria, referencing the appointment of individuals from opposing political parties at the federal level.

These factors ultimately influenced his decision to join the APC, a party he believes has the nation’s best interests at heart and is on the path to a greater Nigeria.

Agunbiade reflected on his political history with the PDP, stating that despite contesting on the platform of the PDP in the 2016, 2019, and 2023 elections, he now acknowledges the APC as the party that truly prioritizes the welfare of the people and effectively manages their affairs.

Explaining his decision,he highlighted the APC’s presentation of a presidential candidate from a different region other than that of the former president unlike the PDP which presented a candidate from the same region, demonstrating an inclusive approach to governance.

“After thorough reflection and consultation, and the heartbeat of our community, I have decided

to take a new path in my political journey. I am transiting to join All Progressive Congress (APC) in the pursuit of a more aligned and effective representation of our collective aspirations.”

“This decision has not been taken lightly, and I want to assure you that it is rooted in a deep

commitment to better serve the interests of our constituents.”

“Throughout my time in People Democratic Party, I have worked tirelessly to uphold our shared values and principles. I am immensely grateful for the opportunities and experiences I have gained during my time there.

“However, I believe that joining All Progressive Congress (APC) aligns more closely with the evolving needs of our community and provides a stronger platform to bring about the positive change we all desire.”

“All Progressive Congress (APC) resonates with me as a platform that better aligns with the values and vision that have driven me to serve you. I believe that this move will empower us to work together

more effectively and make meaningful progress on the issues that matter most to our community.”

According to him, my dedication to public service remains unwavering, and I am excited about the opportunities this new chapter will bring to amplify our efforts in addressing the pressing issues that matter to us all.”

“I am grateful for the support and encouragement I have received from so many of you during my time with People Democratic Party (PDP), and I sincerely hope that you will continue to stand by me in this new phase of our journey.”

I recognize that change can be challenging, but I am confident that by joining forces with All

Progressive Congress (APC), we can achieve even greater strides in making a positive impact on the lives of the people we serve.”

“Together, let us forge ahead towards a brighter future for our community. Let us move forward united in our dedication to a stronger, more vibrant community for the Renewed Hope. I look forward to the continued privilege of serving you in this new chapter.

Bisi Yusuf, a former member of the Lagos State House of Assembly and a key figure in Alimosho’s APC, welcomed and congratulated Agunbiade, recognizing his defection as a significant gain for the party and its leadership in the region.”

“Opeyemi Adunni Akindele, the chairman of APC in Mosan Okunola LCDA, formally welcomed Agunbiade to the APC by presenting him with the party symbols, marking the symbolic transition from PDP to APC.”

The rally celebrating Agunbiade’s move to the APC traversed different parts of Alimosho, generating excitement and jubilation amongst the local community.

The defection of Agunbiade signifies a substantial shift in the local political landscape, sparking discussions about party loyalty and the ideological principles guiding such alliances. As the 2023 political landscape continues to evolve, the implications of Agunbiade’s move and the responses it elicits will undoubtedly influence the political narrative in Alimosho and beyond.

Notable leaders of the APC present at the rally which was held in Ipaja, Alimosho, Lagos, include the representative of the chairman of APC in Lagos, Hon. Cornelius Ojelabi, Hon. Bisi Yusuf, Hon. Opeyemi Adunni Akindele, Alhaji Abiodun Ejigbadero, Hon. Yekini Akinolu, Y.K.Gold and several other party figures.