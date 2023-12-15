Masai Ujiri’s Giants of Africa celebrates 20th anniversary with inspiring ‘Dream Big Weekend’

Giants of Africa, the non-profit organization co-founded by Toronto Raptors vice-chairman and president Masai Ujiri, marked its two-decade journey with ‘Dream Big Weekend’ in Toronto. The programme was held from December 1st to 3rd. The celebration not only looked back at the organization’s remarkable achievements but reaffirmed its continued commitment to the future.

Since 2003, Giants of Africa has positively impacted more than 40,000 African youth across 17 countries through access to 34 basketball courts and 80 camps or clinics. Twenty-nine of the total courts have been made possible through ‘Built Within,’ the foundation’s multi-year, 100-court commitment to investing in sports infrastructure across Africa, launched in 2021.

Masai Ujiri, reflecting on 20 years of Giants of Africa’s impactful journey, stated, “For two decades, we’ve been inspired by the resilience, dreams, and potential of African youth. As we celebrate this milestone with ‘Dream Big Weekend’, we not only commemorate the progress we’ve made but also eagerly look ahead. The next chapter holds new opportunities to empower, uplift, and amplify the voices of the incredible young people we serve.

“With pride and gratitude for all who have supported us, we continue our commitment to using basketball as a tool to empower and inspire African youth. ‘Dream Big Weekend’ signified not just a celebration but a renewed dedication to deliver positive change. We look forward with optimism because the journey continues, and we are resolute in our commitment to making a lasting impact on the lives of the youth we serve.”

The 3-day ‘Dream Big Weekend’ was a comprehensive celebration, featuring, on December 1st, The Toronto Raptors against the New York Knicks on ‘Giants of Africa Night’ at Scotiabank Arena. The evening featured in-game presentations showcasing African culture in celebration of Giants of Africa’s 20th anniversary.

December 2nd events were done in collaboration with the Muslim Women’s Summer Basketball League. Giants of Africa hosted an all-girls basketball clinic led by an all-women coaching staff, including Toronto Raptors assistant coach Mery Andrade and current and former Team Canada players such as Kia Nurse.

December 3rd was presented by Bell and held at HISTORY, the gala aimed to raise funds to support Giants of Africa’s ongoing mission of empowering African youth. The night featured performances from R&B sensation Boyz II Men and award-winning Afro-fusion artist TÖME.

Lift a Giant Campaign

To commemorate the 20th anniversary, Giants of Africa has launched the ‘Lift a Giant’ program, an initiative that enables young people to participate in transformative, life-changing experiences. Donations made have the power to create a profound impact on the lives of African youth by providing opportunities to participate in camps, clinics, and access well-equipped basketball courts.