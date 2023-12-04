Maritime: Sanwo-Olu launches maiden voyage MV Great Lagos

…reiterates commitment to maximising economic potential

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has stressed that his administration is committed to providing an enabling environment and infrastructure support to maximize her economic potential in the Maritime space as part of strategies to actualize the agenda of making Lagos a 21st Century economy.

Sanwo-Olu stated this on Monday, at a reception celebrating the Maiden “Voyage of MV Great Lagos,” a vessel owned by Grimaldi, at the PTML Terminal, Tin Can Island Port Complex, Apapa, Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, added that the capacity of the Badagry deep seaport which is currently under construction and that of the Lekki deep seaport which is already in operation would boost the status of Lagos State as the hub for maritime business in Africa.

While appreciating the Grimaldi Group for its unwavering commitment to the state, the governor said, “the arrival of the ‘Great Lagos’ is a testament to the group’s confidence in our economy and the potential of our people.

“Your investment, particularly through your subsidiary, the PTML terminal, has been nothing short of transformative. Your contribution reinforces our position as a pivotal economic hub and a gateway to the African continent.

“This vessel is not just a means of marine transportation but a physical embodiment of our shared vision for a prosperous, connected Lagos that plays a central role in the global maritime industry.

“It is a symbol of our collective efforts to foster an environment where innovation thrives, and opportunities abound,” he stated.

Speaking further on the collaboration, Sanwo-Olu said that “As we look towards the horizon, let us recommit ourselves to this journey of growth and development, together, with partners like the Grimaldi Group and PTML, we will continue to harness the vast potential of our maritime sector, drive economic growth, and improve the lives of our people.”

The Minister for Marine and Blue Economy, Mr. Gboyega Oyetola, who was represented at the event by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, Dr. Magdalene Ajani, said that his ministry will continue to provide the enabling environment, develop policies and offer necessary support to grow the maritime sector and help the present administration in achieving its renewed hope agenda.

The minister added that the arrival of the vessel by PTML is a testimony of the dedication and commitment of the organization to boost the cargo component with a view to enhancing the quality of service delivery, saying that “completion of the maiden voyage to Lagos will deliver countless opportunities to the maritime sector for the benefit of the Nation.”

The Italian Ambassador to Nigeria, Ambassador Stefano De Leo, stated that the increasing synergy that exists between Nigeria, the Grimaldi group and Lagos, has positively contributed to the development of the State and country at large.

He noted that a vibrant development has been recorded both in the Port and State since the incorporation of the Grimaldi Group and Italy, noting that the pirates on the seas have successfully been tackled through the collaboration.

Ambassador Stefano De Leo, while highlighting the values derived from the corporation, noted that, “Our cooperation has brought here the latest technology, a state of the heart equipment, also the commitment to serve the customers with professionalism, efficiency and quality is a very important issue and Lagos has given the basis to do well.”

Earlier, the Managing Director of PTMAL, Mr. Ascanio Russo, stated that the launch of the Great Lagos ship is a reaffirmation of the devotion of the PTMAL and the Grimaldi group for Lagos and Nigeria’s economy.

“The launch of the Great Lagos Ship is a leap in the future of the Maritime Industry Transport and also reflects the deep and historic connection between the Grimaldi and the pursuit of Lagos.

“The Great Lagos is more than just a name, it embodies the spirit, resilience and dynamics of Lagos and the people, it is a tribute to the important role Lagos plays, not only in the region but in the entire Africa continent,” he stated.