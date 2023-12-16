Manchester City vs Crystal Palace: What’s at stake?

Manchester City vs Crystal Palace is a Premier League match where every point counts.

After breaking out of their winless rut, Manchester City will return home to face a struggling Crystal Palace side with Erlign Haaland still a doubt to feature.

The Norwegian has been dealing with a foot injury.

He could return for the Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, but even if he doesn’t, Pep Guardiola has no shortage of options.

In Champions League Micah Hamilton and Oscar Bobb found the back of the net as Guardiola works in some youth players.

City

Playing such a tight schedule with the title on the line every game, all eyes are on every move that City makes.

While they haven’t lost their status as the favorites to win the Premier League yet, if the gap gets much larger than four points before Kevin de Bruyne returns to play, that could change quickly.

Palace

They are slipping down the league standings and are winless in their last five matches, making all three points critical here.

Manchester City vs Crystal Palace without the suspended Jordan Ayew will be quite a task away from home.

They’ll feel hard done to have dropped all three points to Liverpool last week but a lot of their losses at this stage are self-inflicted.

Scoring less than a goal per game, even a stout defense isn’t enough to save the team so something will need to change.

Facing City isn’t a time to try new things. But with Palace slipping closer to the relegation zone, they could be in dire territory soon. CBS