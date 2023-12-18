Man snatches gun from policeman, kills one in Rivers

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT— There was pandemonium, this weekend, in Chinda/Ada George in Rumuepirikom, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, when a man reportedly killed one person with an AK-47 rifle snatched from a police officer.

It was gathered that the said man, simply identified as Nuhu, a popular scavenger in the area, was suspected to be on hard drugs when he seized the arm from the police and started shooting.

A source in the area said a bullet from the shooting picked one person and that the victim died on the spot, adding that people scampered for safety.

The source added that some police officers quickly mobilised to the scene after Nuhu was said to have shot the victim dead.

Nuhu reportedly had engaged the Police officers in a shootout but he was later neutralised by the police operatives and the AK-47 rifle was retrieved from him.

The source revealed that a Police officer from Rukpakani (Ada George Police Division) and other officers came to retrieve the two corpses.

Reports had it that before Nuhu snatched the AK-47 riffle, he had chased some people with dagger in the morning.

The Public Relations Officer of the state Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, who confirmed the shooting incident, said details were sketchy.