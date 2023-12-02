Man cries for help as tricycle operator bolts away with 4 kids on way to school

A middle aged man who identified himself as Mr Chimaobi Agah, has cried out for help as a tricycle operator engaged to convey his four children to school has disappeared with the kids.

The children were aged eight, one, four, and a year and half.

The incident, according to the Amasiri, Ebonyi State-born father of four occurred on Monday, November 27.

Agah in a viral video, said he was away to Enugu State when his wife prepared the children for school and engaged the tricycle driver to convey them to school.

The couple lives at Umuagu Ibeku near the State Criminal Investigative Department CID station, Umuahia, Abia State capital while the children’s school is at Nkwoegwu community at the outskirts of the city.

Mr Agah who was wailing uncontrollably and praying profusely in the viral video said his life had been devastated and called for help for the rescue of his beloved children.

He said he had reported the matter to the police and the State Broadcasting Corporation but without any result.

His story: “My name is Chimaobi Agah, from Amasiri in Ebonyi State. I went to work in Enugu on Monday and my wife prepared my four children for school. She paid a KEKE (tricycle) driver to take them to school. In the afternoon when school was supposed to dismiss they did not return, and my wife went to their school to look for them. “ She was told by the school authorities that they did not come to school at all. My wife called me and I returned to Umuahia on Tuesday morning. I went to the school and was told the same story.

“So, I went to the police and reported it. They gave me four police men and we searched for them but without success. They asked me to come back the next day and make a statement. They also asked me to go to radio station and make an announcement. I have done all these and till now I have not seen them.

“The public should please help me. God should please forgive my sins. I know I’m a sinner but I believe Jesus died for sinners like me. Please I need my four children rescued.”

The man who gave his phone number as 07057279866, appealed to anyone with useful information on how to locate the missing children to contact him.

Kidnapping has refused to subside despite spirited efforts by security agencies against the menace and other criminal activities in the state. When our Correspondent contacted the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Moureen Chinaka, she said she was yet to get details of the incident and promised to revert after making inquiries.

Attempt to reach the man was unsuccessful as his number was said to be switched off.