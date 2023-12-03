Man City vs Tottenham: Guardiola expects ‘lots of fun’ in Sunday cracker

Man City manager, Pep Guardiola is confident that Sunday English Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur will be a cracker.

Pep enjoined fans to expect lots of goals and fun as his side take on a drowning Spurs side.

Man City will be looking to keep up the pressure on their Premier League title rivals this weekend as Guardiola’s side host an injury-hit Tottenham at the Etihad Stadium.

“Yes. I encourage fans to come to the stadium, we will have a lot of fun.

Guardiola avoided labelling Tottenham a one-man team like he once did when Harry Kane was still at the club.

He said, “I dont’ want to do the same mistake [calling them the Son team]. What I said before, the influence in the manager is there. Conte at Tottenham, you see they play as he wants. A long pre-season, one game a week, but it’s there. Day one, the team. I had the feeling it doesn’t matter the result or opponent, they do what they have to do. An incredible advert for our sport. Two teams, go forward, always nice things to watch. Impossible to not see an interesting game when both teams want to do it.”

Ange’s side saw their surprise title hopes take a hit in November, with three successive Premier League losses, and the Australian coach is still missing a host of key players from his squad.

Ange would, however, hope Tottenham could scrape some points off Man City on Sunday.

Vanguard News