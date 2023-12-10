Man arrested for killing mother, sister in Enugu

By Dennis Agbo

The Police in Enugu state have said that the command will soon arraign in court a man, Mr. Somadina Orji who allegedly killed and buried his mother, Charity, and sister, Ukamaka, in shallow graves at Umuagu Inyi, in Oji River Local Government area of Enugu State.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Daniel Ndukwe confirmed the development to Vanguard, on Sunday, saying, “Yes, the young man has been arrested and is investigation ongoing after which we will arraign him in court.”

Somadina had reportedly killed his mother, Mrs Charity Orji, and his Sister, Miss Ukamaka Orji, and buried them in a shallow grave at their backyard.

The Orji family who hail from Igboariam in Anambra State were said to have had their tragic ends on Monday, December 4, 2023.

The suspect, Somadina, was reported to be a drug dealer and had issues with his mother for a long time before he decided to kill her.

A Community leader in Inyi, Mr Ben Obi, stated that the problems started weeks ago when the suspect had an issue with the younger brother.

“He wanted to hit him and the mother stopped him and reported to the kingsmen to come and chase him away from the house because he wanted to kill the younger brother,” Obi said.

The younger sister was said to have been missing for two weeks before he had the problem with the mother.

However, Obi further explained that the mother went for a condolence visit at Akpugoeze, and upon her return in the afternoon, the son, Somadina, killed and buried her in a shallow grave in their backyard.

He said that when the younger brother came back and was looking for the mother, he suspected something and raised an alarm.

“When the villagers gathered at the compound upon interrogation, Somadina confessed that he had killed the mother. He also confessed that he killed the younger sister some weeks ago,” Obi said.

Obi disclosed that when the Police were invited, the remains of the mother and of the sister were exhumed and deposited at the mortuary and the suspect was arrested.

Obi also explained that Charity until her death was a hustling Woman who sold prepared Cassava food to feed her Family.

Lamenting the high use of hard drugs in the Community, Obi said that absence of governing bodies in the Community such as the traditional ruler, town Union, and President General to help the government in checkmating the use of hard drugs caused incidents.

He called on the government to come to their rescue to avoid such tragedy in the future.

Also condemning the act, the coordinating President General in Oji River local government area, Mr Ejike Tasie said the use of hard drugs in the Inyi Community was alarming and called on the anti-drug agency to help them checkmate the use of illicit drugs in their various communities in the local government area.