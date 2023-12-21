Man arrested for allegedly stabbing commercial sex worker to death in Bauchi

BAUCHI—A 19-year-old man (names withheld), has been arrested by operatives of the Bauchi State police command over the alleged murder of a commercial sex worker in Bauchi Local Government Area of the state.

Ahmad Wakil, the Police Public Relations Officer, who confirmed the arrest, yesterday, in Bauchi, said operatives of the command arrested the suspect on Monday, after he stabbed the girl with a knife and killed her.

He said the suspect also stabbed one other person, among those who came to rescue the deceased.

A heated argument, he said, ensued between them after the deceased demanded N5,000 payment for her services during a previous affair.

He said: “It led to physical confrontation where the victim sustained serious injury which resulted to her death.

“The arrest was made following a distress call received from a Good Samaritan that on the same date, at about 6:45 p.m., the suspect entered a hotel room of Happiness Garden situated at Bayan Gari.

“He, subsequently, stabbed his girlfriend, Emmanuella Ande, around her upper chest region and at that point, the victim screamed and the people around attempted to rescue her.

“They forcefully opened the door, where the suspect additionally stabbed one Zaharaddeen Adamu on his left hand.”

Wakil said policemen rescued the suspect from mob action and refered the victims to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital, Bauchi.

He said the girl was certified dead by a medical doctor while the corpse had been deposited at the morgue.

The spokesman said preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect and the deceased met on Facebook platform early this year.

It further showed that the suspect debited N400,000 from his father’s bank account, to spend good time with his girlfriend.

