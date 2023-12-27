Malaika Review: Love an antidote to life’s challenges

By Idowu Bankole

“Malaika,” is a supernatural film which portrays the wishes of most barren women, especially in African society. Produced by Ace movie Actor, Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi, the movie depicts how supernatural powers affect the utmost desires of humans, guided by their emotions of love, hate and anger.

The Movie centres on pain, the challenges of childlessness, love and the joys of motherhood.

Despite an ensemble cast of star comedians like Kansiime Anne, Sisi Quadri, Adeoye Elesho, Toyin Abraham, and Odunlade Adekola, among others, the main plot of the movie, childlessness, shrouded the comic scenes of these super rib crackers.

As a family drama, Malaika revolves around the lives of Dr. and Mrs. Ebuka, portrayed by Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi and Emeka Ike, who have successful careers but grappling with issues of infertility, anger and family feuds.

Emeka Ike as Dr Ebuka tries to remedy the constant feud between Mrs Ebuka and her step-daughter but his efforts prove futile. This exercise in futility cascaded into the main plot of the movie as Mrs Ebuka would eventually pay a heavy price to convince her step-daughter of the true love she has for her after severally talking down on her.

Still reeling from the pains of childlessness, Mrs Ebuka seeks solace in her friend, who decided to to take her for a music night which would turn out to be the beginning of her transformative spiritual journey.

The actor’s performances are top-notch, authentically portraying pain, joy, and challenges while trying to ensure the crux of the movie captivates the viewers, which did.

Aside from Mrs Ebuka, whose performance was super-delivered, The leader of the gang did a great job but going to the scene of the kidnap made less of his status as a gang leader with many foot soldiers.

The production team came to the party in this movie, delivering their A-game with effective use of props, and settings.

The cinematography is really splendid. Action scenes are well-choreographed, kudos!

Excellent costumes, especially in transforming supernatural characters to portray celestial beings, providing the film with spiritual depth.

The movie theme highlights the spiritual dimension in African society, emphasizing our connection to the spiritual aspect of life and its impact on our experiences.

Viewers are made to understand anger can destroy a potential life-changing experience, and alienate one from divine providence. it depicts that despite one’s struggle, resorting to hurting others through anger is not the best recourse as it would consequently destroy what is being built.

The film showcases the importance of how love conquers all, depicting Mrs Ebuka overcoming her challenges through the show of love.

Rating the movie is 9/10