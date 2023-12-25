Makinde’s leadership style worthy of emulation – PDP Govs

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum (PDP-GF) under the Chairmanship of Senator Bala Mohammed, has hailed Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, for setting the peace in various aspects of governance in his state.

The forum praised the governor for his development strides in infrastructure development, education, health care delivery, agriculture and other areas which has greatly improved the lives of citizens and residents of his state.

This commendation was contained in a message to commemorate Governor Makinde’s 56th birthday on December 25th.

Director General of the PDP GF, Hon. CID Maduabum, who signed a statement conveying the forum’s falicilitations, in Abuja, on Monday, said, the forum’s chairman who is also the Governor of Bauchi State, gave the commendation on behalf of his colleagues.

Maduabum, quoted Governor Mohammed as speaking , “On behalf of all member Governors,” that, “the forum heartily celebrates H.E. Engr. Oluseyi Makinde, the Governor of Oyo State as he turns 56 on this special day which is globally acknowledged for celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ.

“The Forum joins his family, friends, and indeed, all the people of Oyo State, to give all thanks to the Almighty God for his life, health, and wisdom in steering the ship of state in Oyo.

“We celebrate his sterling performance in office as Governor of Oyo State in over four years, as evidenced in life impacting projects in infrastructure, education, agriculture, healthcare service delivery, power generation, SME funding, security and safety – a wholesome transformation strategy for generational change.

“This progress is also being felt in the reorganized solid mineral sector, aviation sector upgrade, improved civil service welfare, transportation, culture and tourism, road networking and urban renewal, trade and investment drive, youth and women empowerment, among others. We are proud to say that the State’s economy has recorded a remarkable leap.

“The Forum acknowledges his numerous contributions to the growth of our Forum and his nationalistic approach to governance.

“We celebrate his valuable contributions in his capacity as Vice Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, to the growth of the nation and pray for more divine guidance generally in the line of service.

“Be assured of the unalloyed support of the Forum always as you preside over the affairs of state. Happy 56th birthday anniversary once again.”