Makinde to Soun: You must work for unity of traditional council

….Presents staff of office to Oba Olaoye

By Adeola Badru

Governor ‘Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has urged the newly installed Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Ghandi Afolabi Olaoye, Orumogege III, to use his office to foster unity among traditional rulers in the state.

Makinde made the call, yesterday, at the official presentation of instrument and staff of office to the new monarch, held at the Ogbomoso Township Stadium, Ogbomoso.

The governor stressed the importance of traditional rulers in maintaining peace and order in their communities.

“I urge you to use your wisdom and experience to foster unity among your colleagues, the traditional rulers in the state, and work with them to bring progress to our state.”

Makinde also commended the people of Ogbomoso for their peaceful conduct during the selection process for the new monarch. He praised the kingmakers for their diligence and integrity, and assured them of his administration’s support for the development of Ogbomoso.

“I pledge the support of my administration to help you succeed in your new role. We will work together to improve the welfare of the people.”

‘Your role as a royal father goes beyond just Ogbomoso, you are the father of all, and your influence cuts across the entire state of Ogbomoso and the entire state.”

Makinde also spoke about the importance of unity among all parts of the state, saying, “Oyo State is stronger when we are united. We must put our differences aside and work together for the common good.”

He also stressed the need for peace and security in the state, saying: “Without security, there can be no meaningful development. I urge the people of Ogbomoso to cooperate with security agencies to maintain peace and stability in the area.”

Earlier, a former Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, in his goodwill message, described the new Soun as his close friend of many years.

He added that Oba Olaoye has great passion and love for others and has remained a truthful person who does not discriminate against anyone regardless of social status, religion and ethnicity.

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, in his goodwill message as well, wished the king a peaceful and successful reign while calling on all Ogbomoso sons and daughters to rally round the Soun of Ogbomoso.

Various speakers in their goodwill messages, commended Governor Makinde for staying neutral in the selection process of the new Soun of Ogbomoso despite his capacity to do so.

Oba Ghandi, in his brief acceptance speech titled: “My dream and my reality”, after receiving the instrument and staff of Office from Governor Makinde, expressed gratitude to God and all who have made the day a reality.

Oba Ghandi said he accepted the new throne as a call from God to serve the people of Ogbomosoland and appealed to all sons and daughters of Ogbomoso to work with him in order to harness the potentials of the land.

He added that the strength of Ogbomoso does not lie in the crown he wears alone but in the bond that binds every sons and daughters of Ogbomoso together regardless of religion or gender.

He assured that his commitment to the development of Ogbomoso remains unwavering and would continue to engage and consult with all critical stakeholders of Ogbomosoland towards the actualisation of his dream for his people.

“I see my call to serve as an appointment by God, and I am grateful to Him for having seen me worthy of this office. To Him and Him alone be all the glory, adoration and praise.”

“Today, Ogbomosho land stands at the crossroads of history, and I would like to all the stakeholders in the destiny of this great land for us to work together to ensure that Ogbomosho Land fulfils the great potential that the Almighty God has imbued us with. It is a well-known fact that the sons and daughters of Ogbomosho Land are amongst the most industrious and entrepreneurial people in our Nation.”