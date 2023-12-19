Makinde to Soun: You must work for unity of traditional council in Oyo State

…presents staff of office to Oba Olaoye

By Adeola Badru, Ibadan

Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has urged the newly installed Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Ghandi Afolabi Olaoye, Orumogege III, to use his office to foster unity among traditional rulers in the state.

Makinde made the call at the official presentation of the instrument and staff of office to the new monarch, held at the Ogbomoso Township Stadium, Ogbomoso.

The governor stressed the importance of traditional rulers in maintaining peace and order in their communities.

“I urge you to use your wisdom and experience to foster unity among your colleagues, the traditional rulers in the state, and work with them to bring progress to our state.”

Makinde also commended the people of Ogbomoso for their peaceful conduct during the selection process for the new monarch. He praised the kingmakers for their diligence and integrity and assured them of his administration’s support for the development of Ogbomoso.

“I pledge the support of my administration to help you succeed in your new role. We will work together to improve the welfare of the people.”

‘Your role as a royal father goes beyond just Ogbomoso; you are the father of all, and your influence cuts across the entire state of Ogbomoso and the entire state.”

Makinde also spoke about the importance of unity among all parts of the state, saying, “Oyo State is stronger when we are united. We must put our differences aside and work together for the common good.”

He also stressed the need for peace and security in the state, saying, “Without security, there can be no meaningful development. I urge the people of Ogbomoso to cooperate with security agencies to maintain peace and stability in the area.”

Earlier, a former Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, in his goodwill message, described the new Soun as his close friend of many years.

He added that Oba Olaoye has great passion and love for others and has remained a truthful person who does not discriminate against anyone regardless of social status, religion, or ethnicity.

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, in his goodwill message as well, wished the king a peaceful and successful reign while calling on all Ogbomoso sons and daughters to rally around the Soun of Ogbomoso.

Various speakers, in their goodwill messages, commended Governor Makinde for staying neutral in the selection process of the new Soun of Ogbomoso despite his capacity to do so.

Oba Ghandi, in his brief acceptance speech titled: “My Dream and My Reality,” after receiving the instrument and staff of Office from Governor Makinde, expressed gratitude to God and all who have made the day a reality.

He said he accepted the new throne as a call from God to serve the people of Ogbomoso land and appealed to all sons and daughters of Ogbomoso to work with him to harness the potential of the land.

He added that the strength of Ogbomoso does not lie in the crown he wears alone but in the bond that binds every son and daughter of Ogbomoso together, regardless of religion or gender.

He assured that his commitment to the development of Ogbomoso remains unwavering and would continue to engage and consult with all critical stakeholders of Ogbomoso land towards the actualisation of his dream for his people.

“I see my call to serve as an appointment by God, and I am grateful to Him for having seen me worthy of this office. To Him and Him alone be all the glory, adoration, and praise.”

“Today, Ogbomosho Land stands at the crossroads of history, and I would like to to all the stakeholders in the destiny of this great land for us to together to ensure that Ogbomosho Land fulfils the great potential that the Almighty God has imbued us with. It is a well-known fact that the sons and daughters of Ogbomosho Land are amongst the most industrious and entrepreneurial people in our nation.”

“Let me start with those who reside and work in Ogbomosho Land. Let my coronation be a celebration and a collective reaffirmation of our shared destiny. I intend to be a King to serve you all irrespective of religion, gender or other things that may differentiate us.”

“The strength of our kingdom lies not only in the crown I wear but in the bonds that bind us together: the bonds of loyalty, respect, and mutual understanding.”

“My service is premised on a clear vision. I am very aware of the words that the wisest of Kings recorded for us in the book of Proverbs: Without a vision, the people perish.”

“My vision for a prosperous and peaceful Ogbomosho Land rests on a detailed 25-year plan, to be unveiled in the coming months. I promise to serve this vision with all I have, the relationships I have built over the years here in Nigeria and abroad, the experience I have garnered from running several successful businesses, and the skills garnered from more than 30 years of pastoring churches and other pastors.”

“As I have said on several occasions, I have stopped being a church pastor and now become a shepherd of a people. The people whom I will serve as a shepherd are not just Christians but also Moslems, who follow the various African religions. As your sovereign, I promise to uphold the values that define us: a commitment to justice, equity, and compassion. Let these be our watchwords in Ogbomosholand,” he said.

The roll call of dignitaries includes a former minister of information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Sen. Gorge Akume, represented by Sir, Olusegun Adekunle, OON; Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke; Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, represented by his deputy, Kayode Afolabi; a former President of the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII), Chief Adebayo Oyero, traditional rulers, captains of industries and clerics from within and outside the country.

Traditional rulers from the five local government areas comprising the Ogbomoso geo-political zone, sons and daughters of Ogbomoso, and other residents of the ancient city are currently at the event.

Vanguard News