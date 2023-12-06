Makinde gives nod for Yekinni Adeojo GRA

Governor Seyi Makinde

…hands over mandate letter

By Adeola Badru, Ibadan

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has approved the award of the Yekinni Adeojo Government Residential Area (GRA) under his Public-Private Partnership (PPP) scheme.

According to the governor, the project is to be carried out by Messers Allianz West Africa (Nigeria) Limited.

Performing the handing over of the mandate letter on behalf of Makinde to the Managing Director/CEO of Allianz-West Africa Offshore Limited, Engr Adeyinka Owodunni in Ibadan, yesterday, the Director-General of Oyo State Investment & Public-Private Partnership Agency (OYSIPPA), Mr Tilewa Folami, said Allianz West Africa Ltd. will develop the infrastructure facilities at the 50-hectare Yekinni Adeojo GRA, Oluyole, Ibadan, using private funds, and also manage the GRA on behalf of future residents and the Oyo State Government for about 25 years.

“This award to Allianz West Africa is premised on the successful performance and timely completion of the Engr. Lere Adigun GRA (Basorun, Ibadan) by Allianz West Africa. The Engr. Lere Adigun GRA has become a highly sought-after residential enclave for the upper middle class in Ibadan,” he said.

Responding, Engr. Adeyinka Owodunni, said the Yekinni Adeojo GRA (YAGRA) will be a residential development that is designed as part of a masterplan community to activate a satellite city on the south-east quadrant of the Ibadan Circular Road (ICR), where it intersects the newly completed Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. The ICR is currently under construction.

“This estate is positioned to allow its residents easy access to multiple cities (Lagos, Ife, Ijebu, etc.) through the Ibadan circular road butterfly interchanges on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.”

“With the ongoing construction of the 110-km Ibadan Circular Road and the completion of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, a massive population influx is expected in Ibadan this decade.”

“An additional 5 million people are projected to migrate to Ibadan due to these infrastructural developments and the satellite cities that precipitate. The Yekinni Adeojo GRA is a visionary and complimentary last-mile infrastructure that will organically fit into the Oyo State 2030 masterplan.”

“The Yekinni Adeojo GRA will have about 300 fully serviced plots for residential, commercial, and recreational services.”

“At full capacity, it will be an estate for about 600 to 800 families. Allianz-West Africa will be providing the following infrastructure facilities and have developmental control responsibilities as part of its PPP agreement with the Oyo State Government:

“This in in sync with His Excellency Governor Seyi Makinde’s vision that all future GRAs in Oyo State must have 100% infrastructure before residency commences, major and minor roads with access slabs to all plots, drainages, and stream channel conduits.

“Electrical Substations and Reticulation to All Plots; Water Plant and Reticulation to Common Areas; Security; Perimeter Fencing; 3-Barrier Gate System.”

“Beautification Effects: Green Areas and Aesthetic Control, Administration of Deeds of Restrictions, Multi-Year Developmental Control Services, and Multi-Year Estate Management Services.”

“On the basis of the successful and timely execution of the Engr. Lere Adigun GRA, the MD/CEO of Allianz WA expects Yekinni Adeojo Infrastructural Facilities to be completed by Q3 2024 and ready for full residency,” he said.