Makinde expresses shock over death of late Alaafin’s son, Abdulfatai

By Adeola Badru, Ibadan

Governor ‘Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has expressed shock over the death of the son of the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, and former chairman of the Local Government Pensions Board, Prince Adebayo Adeyemi.

Governor Makinde described the death of the late politician, who was also the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 2019 House of Representatives Candidate in Oyo Federal Constituency, as a sad loss.

Prince Adeyemi, popularly known as De Gov, died during a brief illness.

The governor expressed his heartfelt condolences in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, CPS, Sulaimon Olanrewaju, on Friday to the immediate family of Prince Adeyemi, the people of Oyo Kingdom, and the PDP family in Oyo Federal Constituency.

He said, “I received the news of the transition of our brother, Prince Adebayo Adeyemi (De Gov), with shock and sadness.”

“De Gov fought and won many battles with regards to his health, and we all thought the worse was over. But we can only submit to the will of God, who gives and takes life.”

“I commiserate with the immediate family of our dear brother, the Alaafin Royal Family, and the people of Oyo.”

“I equally express my condolences to the PDP family in the state and pray to God to grant repose to the soul of the late Prince Adeyemi.”