Makinde budgets N434.2bn for 2024

Governor Seyi Makinde

GOVERNOR Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, yesterday, presented a budget of N434,221,765,938,79 to the House of Assembly for the 2024 fiscal year.

The governor, during the budget presentation, tagged: ‘Budget of Economic Recovery,’ said the capital expenditure took N222.3bn of 2.4% of the budget, while total recurrent expenditure carried N211.8 billion.

Education took the larger share of the budget allocation with N90.6 billion, 20% of the budget while 74.3 billion was budgeted for infrastructure, taking 17.11% of the 2024 appropriation.