Home » News » Makinde budgets N434.2bn for 2024
News

December 6, 2023

Makinde budgets N434.2bn for 2024

Oyo govt calls for public sensitisation on responsible gaming, lottery

Governor Seyi Makinde

GOVERNOR Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, yesterday, presented a budget of N434,221,765,938,79 to the House of Assembly for the 2024 fiscal year.

The governor, during the budget presentation, tagged: ‘Budget of Economic Recovery,’ said the capital expenditure took N222.3bn of 2.4% of the budget, while total recurrent expenditure carried N211.8 billion.

Education took the larger share of the budget allocation with N90.6 billion, 20% of the budget while 74.3 billion was budgeted for infrastructure, taking 17.11% of the 2024 appropriation.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.