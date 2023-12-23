Makinde appeals to labour to show cooperation over current economic challenges

…as gov signs 2024 N438.4bn budget into law

Amid Nigeria’s economic crisis, Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde has called on the state’s labour unions to work together with the government to find solutions and show understanding in the face of the current economic challenges.

Makinde, who sought for more understanding, support, and cooperation from the critical stakeholders, made the appeal at the signing of the 2024 Four Hundred and Thirty-eight Billion, Four Hundred and Forty-seven Million, Eight Hundred and Seventy-Eight thousand, Five Hundred Forty-eight naira, Thirty-nine Kobo (N438,447,878,548.39) budget into law, saying that the government was doing its best to cushion the effects of the global economic crisis on the people of the state.

He said the government was committed to finding ways to make ends meet despite the challenges.

The governor commended the state legislative arm for their legislative scrutiny and accelerated approval.

He explained that the budget preparation took keen consideration of some of the current economic realities regarding the fuel subsidy removal and exchange rate challenges.

The governor who noted that budget performance was not more than 35 percent when he assumed office, said his administration has been able to double the figure and assured that 2024 budget would target 80 percent performance.

Makinde assured that the 2024 budget would address some of the core priorities that would provide immediate solutions to some of the economic challenges.

“We need the cooperation and support of all stakeholders, including organised labour. I ask you to work with us as we strive to make Oyo State a land of opportunity for all. “We recognise that the economic challenges we are facing are not unique to our state or our country. However, we must work together to find solutions that will ensure the welfare of our people and the continued development of our state.

Recall that Governor Makinde presented a total budget proposal of 434.22 billion naira to the state House of Assembly”, he said.

The, House however, jerked it up by 4.2 billion to arrive at the new total sum of 438.2 billion which was passed by the state Assembly at its last plenary sitting.

In his remark, the Speaker, Adebo Ogundoyin, said the House, without compromising on due diligence, gave the budget accelerated passage in order to adequately prepare ahead of the next fiscal year.