Makinde, Akala mourn three traditional rulers killed in road accident

Governor Seyi Makinde

By Adeola Badru, Ibadan

Governor ‘Seyi Makinde has expressed grief over the death of three traditional rulers from Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State in a road mishap, on Friday night.

Olodogbo of Odogbo, Onibowula of Bowula and Alayetoro of Ayetoro were said to be on their way to a social function when the car conveying them had a head on collision with a truck.

Makinde, who described the news of the royal fathers’ demise as shocking, expressed condolences to their families, the people of Oriire Local Government Area, Ogbomosoland and the Council of Obas and Chiefs in the state.

In the same vein, son of the late governor of the state, Otunba Adebayo Alao Akala, Olamiju Alao-Akala, who is a member of the House of Representatives representing Ogbomosho Federal Constituency, commiserated with the families of Chief Samuel Adedoyin, Oba Amos Adetunji Adegoke JP, and Chief Jonathan Olaniyi Oke.

In a condolence message, he said: “It is heartbreaking to lose our esteemed royal fathers at a time when their profound wisdom and guidance are hugely needed in Ayetoro Lailai, Odogbo Kingdom, and Bowula Orile of Oriire Local Government.”

The horrific accident, which occured at the Arinkinkin area of Ogbomoso on Friday night, claimed the lives of the three traditional rulers.

The monarchs were said to be on their way to attend the burial ceremony of the mother of another traditional ruler, Oloolo of Oolo, Oba Oyebunmi Ajayi.

Olodogbo, Sunday Vanguard learned, died on the spot but it was unclear at what point the other two passed away.