Make NIN only means of identification, Onuesoke tells FG

Onuesoke

By Ephraim Oseji

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has reiterated that there is no need for Nigerians to obtain a Bank Verification Number (BVN) and other means of identities as means of identification hence there is a National Identity Number (NIN).

The PDP strongman who described the obtaining of BVN and other means of identities by Nigerians as duplication of identities while responding to questions from journalists in Lagos, argued that the BVN covers only bank account owners and is a product of a regulatory policy outlined by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), while NIN is a mandatory requirement that all citizens and legal residents must possess in accordance with the NIMC Act of 2007.

He explained that it is better and probably more efficient to have one identity database that covers all Nigerians, rather than multiple sectoral identity databases that may be a source of confusion or even a loophole for fraud.

According to Onuesoke, “BVN is a policy of a bank and has not been established by law. NIN is the only mandatory identity number and the primary identification of our citizens and every other identification are secondary”.

He maintained that the government could just as well have focused on getting Nigerians to obtain the NIN means of identity much earlier than banks dragooning millions of Nigerians to acquire the BVN, just as he described the exercise of obtaining other identities as a waste of funds, time, human resources and misplacement of priorities.

The former Delta Gubernatorial candidate noted that the information on individuals sought by the government for registration several platforms such as Bank Verification Numbers (BVN), international passport, driver’s license, SIM card registration and voters’ card are in National Identification Number (NIN).

“In a country with almost nothing to offer, we have too many IDs that serve no beneficial purpose to the people. What is the essence of multiple identifications for the same purpose in Nigeria.. This is wasteful. You don’t even need an ID in the United Kingdom. Your name is already there. Just tell them your name and address.

“Even African countries like Togo, South Africa, Ivory Coast use their ID card to vote. For Nigeria to work we need a single working ID card and NIN will be better for that purpose.

“I have been saying this. With the records from NIN, issues like underage voting could be easily tackled. The different identities mess has created another problem. With the NIN, we can ensure a single unit of identity which will be safer,” he advised.