Magboh issues Certificate of recognition to traditional title holders

By Chinonso Alozie

The President of the Nigerian Community, in Turkey, Prince Emre Magboh, has issued certificate of recognition to traditional title holders.

According to a statement issued to newsmen by the NICOT’s President Special Adviser on Media, Amaechi Kingsley, on Monday narrated that; “The Office of the President Nigerian Community in Turkey was serenaded with a title holder and the host of Eze’s cabinet for the official presentation of a certificate of recognition by the president of NICOT to Igwe and his chief.

“During the presentation at the secretariat of NICOT in Perpa Istanbul Turkey, on the 8th of December 2023, president of the community, Prince Emre Magboh who poured encomium on the custodians of cultural tradition in Istanbul, Turkey noted that Okpara Nobart and Paul Johnson Okoronta were found worthy in for the selfless services they render to Nigerian, they were earlier registered under the Corporate Affairs Commission in Nigeria and recognized as Igwe/cabinet union of Nigerians.

“While presenting the award to high Chief Johnson Okoronta, the President of the community extolled the traditional leaders for their patriotism and urged them to continue with their good work in assisting Nigerians anytime time they call. The President prayed for more of the likes of Okpara Nobart and Paul Johnson Okoronta to help shape our Country progressively.”

In his speech, a member of the Eze’s cabinet, Owelle Prince Sam Onuegbunam, appreciated the president for the Noble gesture of NICOT and his astute leadership qualities, he thanked the President for bestowing the certificate on the titled traditional leaders and promised that the Igwe’s cabinet will endeavour to listen to the plight of Nigerians anytime the need arises.