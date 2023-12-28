Luxury Firm Achieves “Great Place To Work” Certification in Nigeria

Polo Limited, a leading name in luxury retail and a pioneer in delivering unparalleled shopping experiences, is delighted to announce its official certification as a “Great Place To Work” in Nigeria. This prestigious recognition is a testament to Polo Limited’s unwavering commitment to excellence and the creation of a thriving, inclusive workplace culture.

The “Great Place To Work” certification is a milestone that Polo Limited proudly embraces. It reflects the brand’s dedication to curating exceptional products and creating an environment where employees are empowered, engaged, and encouraged to reach their highest potential.

According to a statement from the company, “This recognition underscores the brand’s commitment to our core values such as integrity, teamwork, mutual respect, and the importance of fostering a remarkable workplace culture. It is a celebration of our employees who form the backbone of Polo Limited’s success, as their unwavering dedication and passion have contributed to the brand’s continued growth”.

Polo Limited is renowned as the Nigerian partner to the world’s most prestigious Swiss watchmaking brands and official retailers for Rolex, Cartier, Piaget, Omega, Messika, Montblanc, and more. With over 35 years of experience bringing impeccable service to its discerning clientele, Polo Limited is the reference point for luxury in West Africa. These exceptional products are a reflection of the brand’s commitment to excellence, and this dedication extends to its workplace culture.

As Polo Limited embarks on this journey as a “Great Place To Work” certified organization, we wish to express gratitude to our dedicated team, whose commitment to excellence, creativity, and innovation has made this achievement possible. We look forward to continuing this journey with a focus on excellence, inclusivity, and fostering an environment where every employee can thrive.

Polo Limited is the leading luxury goods company in Nigeria. Founded in 1987, our reason for being is the dedication to a world of beauty and a way of life that celebrates excellence and puts a premium on fine craftsmanship.

We are the Nigerian partner of some of the most prestigious luxury brands in the world and have become a reference point in West Africa as a maison of high-end Swiss watches, writing instruments and accessories. We are the authorised retailer of brands such as Rolex, Cartier, Chopard, Piaget, Bovet, IWC Schaffhausen and Omega, Franck Muller, Montblanc accessories, and jewellery brands like Messika, Yoko London, among others.