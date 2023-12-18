Lufodo Academy of Performing Arts partners with Netflix

By Osa Mbonu-Amadi

Lufodo Academy of Performing Arts has announced its partnership with Netflix which will enable talented actors for the screen and experienced screenwriters undergo training aimed at improving the local talent pool and promote Nigerian stories on the global stage.

The initiative, according to a statement released by Lufodo, “is funded through the Netflix Fund For Creative Equity, a dedicated effort to help identify, train and provide job placement for the next generation of talent from underrepresented communities around the world.

“The collaboration is a significant milestone for Lufodo Academy of Performing Arts, which has been developing and nurturing young talent in the Nigerian entertainment industry for over a decade,” the statement said.

With this partnership, the Academy is expected to leverage Netflix’s global reach and industry expertise to produce quality content that reflects the rich culture and diverse stories of Nigeria.

The selected actors and screenwriters will receive hands-on training and guidance from industry professionals throughout the duration of the program. They will also have the opportunity to be part of a local production, which will give them exposure to new audiences.

Speaking on the partnership, Joke Silva, Co-CEO, Performing Arts said: “We are excited to partner with Netflix on this ground-breaking initiative. The Academy has always been committed to promoting the Nigerian arts and entertainment industry, and this partnership is a significant step towards achieving that aim. We are confident that the selected actors and writers will gain invaluable skills and experience through this program, and we look forward to seeing them contribute to the growth and development of the industry.”

The release also announced that Ronya Man Art and ACCELERATETV have joined as technical and creative sponsors for the collaboration between Netflix and Lufodo Academy of Performing Arts. “Their expertise and creativity support will help ensure the success and quality of this ground-breaking project.”

The training commenced since July 10, 2023.

Among the audition panel were Ajoke Silva, Femi Odugbemi, Ronya Man and Omonor Somolu.

Lufodo Academy of Performing Arts is a leading arts institution in Nigeria, while Netflix is the world’s leading streaming entertainment service.