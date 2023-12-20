‘Lots of wickedness from family members,’ Actress Eseigbe recounts on wedding anniversary

Nollywood actress, Tricia Eseigbe has celebrated her wedding anniversary.

She recalled the ‘wickedness’ she and her husband, Kingsley, had experienced at the hands of trusted family members, acquaintances, and domestic workers.

The TV personality revealed this while celebrating their wedding anniversary.

Taking to her Instagram account, the actress wrote, “What can I say? A lot of wickedness has happened all through these past years from trusted family members to ungrateful staff we raised to domestic help who we gave space but wanted to occupy the entire house to friends who we supported and were there for when there was nothing but showed their awful colours just when they saw tiny oil wells that they didn’t know was shallow.

“Today I give God Almighty the praise for bringing us this far and showing us so much love and mercy. Take all the glory Lord for all your blessings and testimonies and miracles. Thank you most especially for your presence always.

“Also Thank you to all our genuine well-wishers, family, friends, colleagues, fans, and of course our awesome clients all through the years. We love you. Happiest wedding anniversary to us #THEKERRYS. Thank God We are still standing tall. #ItcanonlybeGOD.”

Actress Eseigbe and her husband, Kingsley, welcomed their second set of children, twin baby girls – Isabella and Christabel Kerry.

The duo welcomed their second set of children two years after welcoming their first daughter, Gracelyn Kerry.