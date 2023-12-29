Local Govts most important in any nation – Okowa

The immediate past governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, Friday, said the local government council structure was the most important government in any nation across the globe because of its closeness to the people at the grassroots.

Senator Okowa disclosed this while inaugurating ultra-modern hall and office complex at Owa-Oyibu, headquarters of lka North-East Local Government Area of the state which was built and named after him by the Barr. Victor Ebonka led administration in the local government council.

He noted that if the resources of local government councils were effectively managed, it would be easier to manage the peace and security of various communities which, according to him, would ultimately lead to improved economies of various communities.

The former governor, therefore, urged local government council chairmen in the country and those aspiring to be local government council chairmen in the future to aspire for the right reason and not for the honour in the office.

“If as the state does its work and the local government councils continue to complement the efforts of the state, our people will rapidly enjoy the dividends of democracy.

“The local government council structure is the most important government in any nation because it is the government closest to the people.

“When their (local government councils) resources and relationship are managed in such a way that they draw the people close to themselves and they draw themselves close to the people, you find out that it is easier to manage the peace, the security of our various communities and then the economies of our various communities will also be better for it.”

While applauding the Chairman of Ika North-East Local Government Council, Barr. Victor Ebonka for the various inspiring and people-oriented projects his administration had executed in the area, he, also, commended other council chairmen in the state for making judicious utilisation of the resources at their disposal.

“I thank God for what l see here today, because recalling 32 years ago when l became Chairman of the local government council, there was virtually nothing, not even electricity in this major town which was then a village.

“There were no roads as it was difficult to operate then and today, there is a turn around in the entirety of lka North-East Local Government Area.

“I want to once again, return all the glory to God and to thank our traditional rulers who have been very supportive since the very day this lka North-East was created.

“They have enabled development in lka North-East Local Government Area through their support and prayers and today, we believe that we are a much happier people than we were 32 years ago,” Okowa said.

Earlier in his remarks, the immediate past Chairman of Delta State Traditional Rulers Council and the Obi of Owa, HRM, Dr. Emmanuel Efeizomor ll, extolled Senator Ifeanyi Okowa for his immense contributions to the development of Owa kingdom, Ika North-East and the entire Delta State.

While applauding the Council Chairman, Barr. Ebonka for replicating the developmental strides of Senator Okowa through the execution of landmark projects in the area, the Owa monarch noted that the ultra-modern edifice being inaugurated “signifies hope alive”.

He called on Deltans to continue to support the Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori’s administration in the state to enable it deliver on its M.O.R.E. Agenda for the benefit of Deltans and residents of the state.

Welcoming guests earlier, Chairman Ika North East Local Government Council, Barr. Victor Ebonka said the project was named after Senator Okowa as pioneer Chairman of the Council 32 years ago and for his tremendous contributions to infrastructural development of the Local Government Area and Delta State in general.

Ebonka, who is Chairman, Association of Local Governments of Nigeria ALGON in the state, further remarked that the project was conceived as part response to the obvious lack of such facility in the council.

The project will provide office space for workers, enhance community life, cultural activities and serve as a focal point for other events in addition to generating revenue for the council.

Ebonka said his administration also completed 200 lockup shops in Boji-Boji Market, construction of 100 lockup shops at Obi Emmanuel Efeizomor Market, Construction of Owa-Alizomor Market, installation of solar powered street lights at Owa-Alizomor, Owa-Ofie; Owa-Alidinma; Otolokpo; Ebu-Owa Market; Boji Boji Market; and in all Primary Health Care Centres and four Police Divisions in the local government among other projects.

Representative of the Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and Commissioner for Finance Chief Fidelis Tilije; Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Arthur Akpowowo, Member Representing Ika North-East State Constituency, Hon. Marylin Okowa-Daramola; Commissioner for Works (Rural and Riverine Roads), Charles Aniagwu and his Energy counterpart, Jerry Ehiwario, Local Government Council Chairmen among others, witnessed the colourful ceremony.