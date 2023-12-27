Local governments key to growth, devt of Nigeria, says Oborevwori

Oborevwori

By Ochuko Akuopha, ASABA

GOVERNOR Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State, Wednesday, said that local government councils were important to the overall growth and development of the nation.

Oborevwori stated this at his Osubi country home when he received on a Christmas visit, the College of Heads of Personnel Management, HPMs and Treasurers to the Local Governments, , TLGs.

He said his administration would

continue to do it’s best to advance it’s MORE Agenda for the development of the state.

The Governor said: “I count on your support always; support us because the local government is very key. We are all from a local government.

“If our local governments are doing well then our state will be well. Try as much as possible to go to work and serve the people very well because you are employed to serve.”

He noted that “What is more important is for the state to move from this level to a higher level. We will look at the issues you raised and see how to resolve them.”

He said his administration would “continue to appoint people with experience and those who are qualified and strong enough to work will be appointed because we need their experience to add value to governance”.

On employment of junior staff, Oborevwori said: “The state government will employ when necessary. For instance, we recently approved the employment of over 2,000 teaching and non-teaching staff for Local Government Education Authority.

Earlier, the President, the College of HPMs and TLGs, Chief Austin Emaduku, congratulated the Governor on his various victories at the polls and tribunals.

He commended the Governor for his support to local government councils, lauding him for the appointment of Deacon Joseph Otirhue as Chairman of the Local Government Service Commission.

Emaduku who is the Head of Personnel Management at Ughelli South Local Government Council,

appealed to the Oborevwori to consider consolidation of salaries of HPMs and TLGs in the local government councils like Permanent Secretaries in the State Civil Service.

He also appealed to the Governor for approval to employ junior staff to fill existing vacancies.