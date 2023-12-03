Liverpool vs Fulham: Klopp wants team to be ‘extremely difficult’ opponent

Jürgen Klopp wants Liverpool to once again be an ‘extremely difficult’ opponent when Fulham visit Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Reds registered a 10th successive home win in 2023-24 by beating LASK 4-0 on Thursday night, a result that secured top spot in Europa League Group E and a confirmed place in March’s last 16.

Attention has now swiftly turned to the top-flight clash with Fulham.

The German tactician wants Liverpool to make it difficult for Fulham on Sunday.

He described Fulham as a very good team with a special set-up that could cause troubles for opponents.

“It is a really good football team, a really good football team. How they set it up with, I don’t know, [Raul] Jimenez now up front or whoever will play, or [Carlos] Vinicius and then you have one of the greatest players the Premier League ever saw still going and going and going [Willian]. Then you have [Andreas] Pereira. It is just a good football team, well set up and that makes it special. In this little stadium there, they can create a proper atmosphere as well. We had our struggles there, but here, again, it is at home and we have to make sure it will be extremely difficult for them, first and foremost.”

Speaking on Liverpool’s imperious record at Anfield, Klopp said, “We always enjoyed it, in our bad spells as well! It’s our home and must be – must, must, must be – a difficult place to come. I said to the boys yesterday, I think every player if you are not playing at Liverpool and you play in a different country, then you see the group and you get the draw and stuff like this, playing at Anfield is a dream. But actually it must be a nightmare. That’s what we tried to do. It didn’t work out all the time, but when our people are at it, it makes a massive difference. That’s how it is.”

