Liverpool vs Arsenal: Premier League top spot ‘up for grabs’ at Anfield [Preview]

Liverpool host Arsenal in a clash where the winner takes the top spot in the Premier League at Christmas and a golden chance to open up a significant lead over defending champions Manchester City, who won the Club World Cup on Friday night and will play their EPL fixture at a later date.

In what could potentially be the game of the season and a decider in the title race, both teams have similar game form in their last five Premier League games, with Liverpool winning three and two draws and Arsenal with four wins and one loss.

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 10 Premier League home games against Arsenal. Also, the Gunners haven’t kept a clean sheet in any of the previous 15 top-flight meetings, conceding 43 goals during that run.

Team News

Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch is fit to face Arsenal, but the game comes too soon for Alexis MacAllister and Diogo Jota. Andy Robertson, Thiago, Joel Matip, Stefan Bajcetic, and Ben Doak are long-term absentees.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah, and Luis Diaz should return to the XI after starting from the bench in the 5-1 win over West Ham in the Carabao Cup.

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny is close to recovering from a hamstring problem, but Jorginho remains a doubt. Thomas Partey, Jurrien Timber, Takehiro Tomiyasu, and Fabio Vieira all remain long-term absentees.

Head-to-head

Liverpool wins: 94

Arsenal wins: 82

Draws: 63

Liverpool possible starting XI:

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Szoboszlai, Endo, Jones; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Arsenal possible starting XI:

Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli