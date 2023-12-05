Lions Clubs takes diabetes awareness to Oregun community in Lagos

… Offers free diabetes screening

By Chioma Obinna

To mark this year’s World Diabetes Day, Lions Clubs International District 404B2 Nigeria last weekend embarked on a diabetes awareness walk, free screening and education on the prevention and management of the diseases in Oregun area of Lagos and environs.

The awareness campaign walk which kicked off from Alausa Bus stop along Kudirat Abiola way Oregun Lagos with the theme: “Empowering Global Health: Serves as a Beacon Of Hope was organised in collaboration with Onigbongbo LCDA, Real Pharmaceutical On call Plus and Saladmaster.

The awareness walk which featured the distribution of fliers on diabetes to Lagosians along the routes was also graced by the traditional ruler of Oregun community, Oba Olukunmi Olusesan Akingbola, the Olu of Oregun in Lagos.

Speaking to Vanguard, the Media and Public Relations Committee, Chairperson, 404B2 Nigeria, Lion Matthew Obasohan who said Clubs were involved in the celebration of World Diabetes Day to retain its position in the activities of the United Nations as Diabetes remains a silent killer.

He said diabetes and high blood pressure are diseases that can kill suddenly, hence, the need to create adequate awareness among the populace.

“These are diseases that can take you unawares but when you know it is easier to prevent and when you prevent it and even when you are aware that you have it, it is that easy to manage it. On its own, it is manageable when it is detected early but becomes an emergency when detected late.

He said the awareness walk was part efforts to create awareness and ensure that patients are diagnosed early and placed on treatment.

Former District Governor, Lion Taiwo Adewunmi, described Lions Club International as the largest service organisation in the world lamented that millions of people are suffering from diabetes across the world including Nigeria. Adewunmi said Lions across the globe are having an advocacy programme and currently offering diabetes screening and at the end those who actually need medical help, would be refer to the tertiary health institutions. He said the programme will treat those requiring treatment and refer emergencies to hospitals for further management.

Adewunmi emphasized that without such interventions, people who cannot afford to visit hospitals will not know their status, which is crucial for their national development. He said the Club’s aim to screen a minimum of 1,000 people.

“My message to Lagosians, is that diabetes is not a death sentence as long as they can manage it. It is for you to know your sugar level.”

Olu of Oregun, Oba Olukunmi Olusesan thanked the Club for providing the community opportunity to exercise. “The Lions Club programme for today was one of the best because we enjoyed the walk from the Alausa bus stop to the Olu Oregun bus stop, which is where the palace is located. It was a nice walk and I wish this can be continued for our community.”

The high point of the event is free screening of members of the community for diabetes and those with low and high sugar levels were counseled and given medications.